Kanye West drives a fleet of blacked-out Ford Raptors around his $14 million Wyoming ranch — take a closer look at the high-performance pickup

Kanye West’s preferred mode of transport near his multimillion-dollar ranch in Wyoming is a fleet of several blacked-out Ford Raptors, according to The New York Times.

The Raptor, which costs upwards of $53,000, is the high-performance, off-road-ready version of Ford’s F-150 pickup truck.

Its twin-turbocharged V6 engine puts out 450 horsepower and 510 foot-pounds of torque, Ford says.

The truck is equipped with beefy tires and Fox shocks that help it tackle off-road terrain.

Just because Kanye West now spends his time on a massive $14 million ranch in Wyoming doesn’t mean he’s given up all of the trappings of life as a famous recording artist. The multi-hyphenate still records music, holds listening parties, and – as those with the money to do so tend to do – buys and drives expensive, over-the-top cars.

To get around his compound and the 10,000-person town of Cody, Wyoming, around which he’s said to have two roughly $14-million ranches, West uses a fleet of “between two and six” blacked-out Ford Raptors, according to The New York Times.

The F-150 Raptor – Ford’s flagship performance pickup – comes equipped with a super-powerful, twin-turbocharged V6, racing-grade shocks, enormous all-terrain tires, and plenty of other goodies that make it ideal for speeding across rocky and uneven terrain.

Here’s a closer look at the Ford Raptor, Kanye West’s truck of choice out West:

According to a New York Times article, Kanye West gets around his ranch in Cody, Wyoming using a fleet of blacked-out Ford Raptors.

The exact number of trucks the rapper owns is “a topic of local speculation,” according to the article …

… but the saleswoman at a local Ford dealership told The New York Times she sold him “between two and six.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the souped-up pickup truck that Kanye West likes so much, he bought at least two of them.

The Raptor is the Blue Oval’s sporty, ultra-capable version of the F-150 pickup truck.

It sits in the Ford Performance lineup alongside vehicles like the 660-horsepower Ford GT and the Mustang Shelby GT500, which is the quickest production Mustang ever.

Built for high speeds and off-roading, the Raptor is outfitted with a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter V6 engine …

… which packs 450 horses and 510 foot-pounds of torque, according to Ford.

That’s 160 more horsepower and almost double the torque of the base F-150.

The engine sends power to all four wheels via a paddle-shifted, 10-speed automatic transmission.

It rockets from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, according to Car and Driver.

For enhanced off-road capability, the Raptor comes equipped with undercarriage-protecting skid plates …

… and 17-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in massive, knobby, all-terrain tires.

A set of high-performance, long-travel Fox shocks means the Raptor tackles bumps and ruts with ease.

Ford says the shocks automatically adjust damping as conditions change.

You can also tell the Raptor apart from your average F-150 by its aggressive, extra-wide stance …

… and its chunky “Ford” logo slapped across the front grille.

The truck has a starting MSRP of just over $53,000, but a well-optioned Raptor easily pushes $80,000. It’s probably safe to assume that West — who dropped millions on his Wyoming estate — didn’t go for the base model.

Assuming $53,000 to $80,000 per truck, West feasibly spent somewhere between $106,000 and $480,000 on his Raptor fleet.