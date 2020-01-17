Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service choir to a prayer rally that’s hosting anti-LGBTQ crusaders

caption Kanye West’s “Sunday Service.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service to a prayer rally in Arizona that also will also include several prominent anti-LGBTQ crusaders, most notably Lou Engle.

The rapper has drawn swift criticism for joining the speakers at the pulpit.

The event that anticipates a crowd of 50,000 believes it will spark “a massive [spiritual]awakening for this nation and the world.”

The newly saved Kanye West has brought his mysterious “Sunday Service” tradition to churchgoers across the country, performing with a gospel choir to join in praise and worship.

This weekend, he’s taking the event to possibly its biggest gig yet: a 10-hour prayer rally called Awaken 2020, which is being billed as the “first epic evangelical stadium event of the decade.”

While some Christians are praising the rap icon for taking his faith and Sunday Service choir to the “50,000 Jesus People Gathering” at the Sun Devil Stadium in Arizona, others are critical of the event speakers scheduled to join West at the pulpit.

Awaken 2020, which its organizers believe will spark “a massive [spiritual]awakening for this nation and the world,” is also hosting a roster of prominent American Evangelicals with a history of proselytizing anti-LGBTQ views, the Daily Beast reported.

The most notable individuals with a history of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on the bill are Guillermo Maldonado and Lou Engle.

Maldonado, the head pastor of Miami mega-church King Jesus International Ministry, previously said having same-sex relationships is “clearly prohibited by God” and “invites unclean spirits into our lives,” according to the Advocate. And in his book “Spiritual Deliverance,” he wrote that homosexuality could be the result of “a generational curse, or even a demonic attack while in the womb.”

Lou Engle, a “prominent player on the American religious right,” has long been a zealous opponent of abortion and LGBTQ rights, according to Southern Poverty Law Center. At a rally with his organization TheCall, which sponsors prayer meetings across the country, Engle called homosexuality a “spirit of lawlessness” and supported a California bill that would overturn same-sex marriage.

Engle also drew widespread criticism from human rights groups for “escalating the climate of anti-gay hatred in Uganda” amid a heated debate over a bill that would have banned gay advocacy and would have implemented the death penalty for people with AIDS who had sex.

Following the announcement that West would be joining Awaken 2020, the rapper quickly drew criticism online for joining the anti-LGBTQ crusaders.

“Dear Kanye West we support your talent, highs and lows and even try to make sense of you supporting the current administration,” one Twitter user wrote. “But preaching the teachings of Jesus amongst extreme anti-LGBTQ+ supporters is something we can’t take.”

West has a history of being an ally to the LGBTQ community. The rapper helped his wife Kim Kardashian West accept Caitlyn Jenner following her gender confirmation and was one of the first artists to take a stand against homophobia in hip hop, according to Mic.

But West has recently come under fire from long-time fans for his vocal support of President Donald Trump, and he drew ire for his recent ode to Chick-Fil-A, which has donated to anti-LGBTQ organizations in the past, in his 2019 “Jesus is King” album. So far, West has not publicly responded to the criticism of joining Awaken 2020.

Kanye West and the Awaken 2020 organizers did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.