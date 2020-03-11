The Kardashian-Jenners’ closets, ranked from least to most extravagant

caption Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family frequently share photos of their closets online. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has a distinctive wardrobe.

Kourtney Kardashian, for example, owns a simple closet filled with fashion staples and designer pieces.

Kendall Jenner’s closet, on the other hand, is fit for a model, as it takes up at least two rooms.

From least to most extravagant, here’s a look inside closets owned by the Kardashians and Jenners.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Kardashian-Jenners are undeniably one of the most extravagant groups on the planet.

Each member of the family has a distinctive style, as well as an accompanying wardrobe. Kendall Jenner, for example, is known for her sleek, off-duty-model fashion, which she stores in a multi-room closet. Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, is much more laid back, both in terms of her style and wardrobe organization.

Ranked from least to most extravagant, here’s a look inside the closets of the Kardashians and Jenners.

Kourtney Kardashian is the most laid-back member of her family, so it makes sense that she has the least-extravagant closet.

caption Kourtney Kardashian shows off her closet for a YouTube video. source Kourtney Kardashian/YouTube

Kourtney’s closet is small, by Kardashian standards. She showed off the space during a 2017 YouTube video, in which she cleaned out her closet with the help of three friends.

Though she might have redecorated after the video was released, Kourtney’s wardrobe was filled with sentimental pieces at the time – like a dress from her first clothing line and a jumpsuit she wore on a family vacation.

That being said, the wardrobe seems to have lacked clothing she’d actually consider wearing again. It was also blandly decorated, aside from Minnie and Mickey Mouse dolls oddly placed on a dresser in the back of the room.

Kendall Jenner has a wardrobe fit for a model — and it extends into two rooms.

caption Kendall Jenner sits inside her fitting room-inspired closet. source Vogue/YouTube

In August 2017, Vogue released a 360-degree tour of Kendall Jenner’s closets. The first space was shaped like a square at the time, with shoe racks, clothing, and cabinets surrounding the room. In the middle was an island, which contained even more of Kendall’s designer goods.

The model later brought Vogue into her fitting room, which included everything from an inspiration board to dresses she’d previously worn on red carpets. Of course, the space looked extravagant – as did the first closet.

Still, Kendall’s wardrobes are pretty predictable. As a world-famous model and member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, the sky is the limit when designing a standout space. Fittingly, Kendall addressed this in her Vogue video, and said she one day hopes to have a closet with a built-in bar.

Kim Kardashian West’s closet looks like a celebrity fitting room.

caption Kim Kardashian West poses in her closet for an Instagram photo. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

According to recent photos on Kardashian West’s Instagram page, her closet is filled with shelves that store her shoes, purses, and other accessories. Of course, it’s unlikely that this is her only wardrobe, as there don’t appear to be any clothes inside.

Still, Kardashian West’s shoe-and-accessory closet looks clean and representative of Kardashian West’s style, even if it’s not the most extravagant space. Each item visible in her wardrobe looks like something she’d actually wear.

The room could also double as a fitting room, since there’s no island or storage in the middle. This makes it all the more perfect for someone who regularly attends red-carpet events.

Kylie Jenner has a stunning purse closet, and it rivals her clothing storage.

caption Kylie Jenner stands inside her purse closet. source Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The makeup mogul shared a tour of her purse closet on YouTube in August 2018. At the time, the space was filled with dozens of handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Judith Leiber Couture. She also stored vintage purchases and rare pieces in the vault-like space.

Though the space looks enviable, its design isn’t necessarily original. After all, it closely resembles the shoe-and-accessory closet owned by her half-sister, Kim Kardashian West.

However, Kylie’s closet doesn’t stop there. The makeup mogul also has dedicated shoe and clothing wardrobes, which she’s shared glimpses of online. Because her closets span at least three rooms, all of which look more like museums than places to get dressed, Kylie definitely has one of the most extravagant wardrobes in her family.

Khloe Kardashian’s closet is both extravagant and reasonable — for a celebrity, that is.

caption Khloe Kardashian stands inside her fitness closet during a YouTube tour. source Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

In a 2017 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West and Jonathan Cheban visited Khloe Kardashian’s closet while she wasn’t home. Though Khloe might have redecorated since, her closet looked stunning on camera at the time – it was filled from floor to ceiling with designer clothes and shoes.

Even earlier in 2016, the youngest Kardashian sister shared a look inside her workout closet on YouTube. Filled with everything from leggings to boxing gloves, Khloe’s fitness room was organized not only by color, but by the length and style of each garment.

Though no one really needs a workout closet in addition to their regular wardrobe, only someone with a truly extravagant personality could maintain two spaces so perfectly organized and color-coordinated.

As the leader of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it’s only fitting that Kris Jenner has the most extravagant closet.

caption Kris Jenner shows off her blazer collection during a YouTube closet tour. source Judith Leiber Couture/YouTube

In August 2018, Kris Jenner gave a tour of her closet to Dee Hilfiger, the creative director of Judith Leiber Couture. At the time, the space was comprised of multiple rooms, including one spot where she exclusively stored her “glitter and fun gowns.”

Her shoes and purses were also kept in separate areas at the time, as were her black blazers – which had their own section in her closet. Her handbag collection looked even more impressive, considering Jenner has been collecting them since the 1980s.

Overall, the momager’s multi-room closet is the epitome of extravagance. Nearly every inch is filled with designer goods, all of which Kris seems to treasure.