A Real Madrid striker called himself a ‘Formula One car,’ and his international teammate a ‘go-kart’ in an astonishing outburst on Instagram

caption Karim Benzema has taken aim at Olivier Giroud. source Getty/Quality Sport Images/Stephanie Meek

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says that he is a “Formula One car” whilst his France teammate Olivier Giroud is just a “go-kart.”

Benzema has not played for France since 2015 after being dropped over allegations he conspired to blackmail teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Since then, Giroud, who plays his club football for Chelsea, has established himself as the country’s first choice forward, scoring 28 goals and lifting the World Cup since Benzema’s last international outing.

“You can’t confuse an F1 car with a go-kart and I’m being kind,” Benzema said on an Instagram live video with YouTuber Henni Mohamed , according to the BBC.

He added: “I know I’m a Formula One car. It works because he’s there, that’s it. It’s not going to be spectacular.

“[Antoine] Griezmann and [Kylian] Mbappe get seen more while he rolls his sleeves up and does the dirty work. But does everyone like his game? I don’t know.”

Benzema has made 26 appearances and scored 14 times in La Liga this season for Real Madrid, while Giroud has been limited to just five Premier League starts for Chelsea, finding the net twice.

