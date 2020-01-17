Karlie Kloss finally responded to the viral ‘dinner with the Kushners’ jab with an awkward clapback about the contestant’s ‘terrible’ dress on ‘Project Runway’

caption Karlie Kloss on “Watch What Happens Live.” source Twitter/BravoWWHL

Supermodel Karlie Kloss finally responded to the viral “dinner with the Kushners” moment on “Project Runway.”

On an episode that aired earlier this month, judges questioned now-eliminated contestant Tyler Neasloney over a dress they said they couldn’t picture Kloss wearing. He responded: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

Kloss is married to Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua.

“The real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was,” she responded.

She also said she supports Democratic candidates, telling Cohen: “I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country that does not necessarily agree with their family on politics.”

Supermodel Karlie Kloss finally addressed her viral “dinner with the Kushners” moment on “Project Runway” in an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade,” Kloss told Cohen. “But honestly the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was. That’s why he went home. And no, I wouldn’t wear that dress to any dinner… any kind of dinner”

The contestant Kloss was referring to, Tyler Neasloney, was eliminated from the current season of “Project Runway” on an episode that aired on January 2.

Judges tasked contestants with making an outfit Kloss could wear to a fashion event in Paris. They told Neasloney they couldn’t picture the model wearing the black-and-white dress he designed.

Neasloney replied: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

“I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.” “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”#ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/O9qJbrC2ZN — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 3, 2020

Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, whose brother is Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, for whom he works as a senior adviser.

Neasloney later apologized to Kloss for the comment, saying his remark “had no hidden agenda, no meaning, nothing like that.”

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked Kloss how she felt about her in-laws’ politics.

“Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country that does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” she said. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

