Kate Hudson said that Tom Cruise crashed a party at her parents’ house by ‘scaling an 8-foot gate’

- Siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, whose biological parents are Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn their stepfather is Kurt Russell, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday.
- On the show, they spoke about a wild party they threw at their parents’ home.
- Kate said that they were approximately 400 people in attendance and she was “standing at the door” to keep track of party crashers when she “saw someone literally scaling an eight-foot gate.”
- The actress said that the person did a “back handspring thing” and was revealed to be Tom Cruise, who’s known for doing his own stunts in his films.
- “He is ‘Mission: Impossible,'” Kate said of the actor, who crashed the party because he wasn’t invited. “It was wild. I’m not kidding.”
