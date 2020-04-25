Kate Middleton rewore a pair of $11 earrings while clapping for healthcare workers with Prince William and the Cambridge kids

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton, joined by their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on April 23. source BBC via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is known for mixing high-end and affordable pieces, as well as rewearing many of her signature outfits.

On Thursday, the Cambridge family clapped for healthcare workers in a televised event for the BBC, and Middleton wore a pair of $11 earrings she first debuted last year.

The light-pink drop earrings are from the British brand Accessorize and are still available for purchase at the time of writing.

Royal fashion icon Kate Middleton proves time and time again that there’s no shame in being an outfit repeater.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge rewore a pair of $11 (£8) earrings by the British brand Accessorize during a TV appearance with Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She paired the dangly earrings with a $160 (£129) floral dress from Ghost, according to the Daily Mail.

The light-pink jewels are still for sale on the Accessorize website at the time of writing.

The Cambridge kids – including Prince Louis, who turned 2 the same day of the televised event – coordinated with their parents in light-blue ensembles as they were shown outside their home in Norfolk clapping for healthcare workers as part of the BBC’s “The Big Night In.”

Previously, Middleton was pictured wearing the Accessorize Polly Petal Drop Earrings in May 2019 at the Back to Nature Garden, a garden area that the duchess designed to encourage kids and families to spend time outdoors.

The duchess also wore the earrings in July 2019 at another Back to Nature Garden event.

caption Kate Middleton wearing Accessorize earrings at the Back to Nature Garden in July 2019. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Middleton and Meghan Markle have both been known to pair high-end clothes with inexpensive jewelry. It’s a strategy that the royals often use to appeal to “a wide socio-economical range of people,” and convey that they’re knowledgeable of the fashion industry but can also relate to the general public, fashion expert Cécile Duclos previously told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel.