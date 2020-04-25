Kate Middleton rewore a pair of $11 earrings while clapping for healthcare workers with Prince William and the Cambridge kids

- source
- Kate Middleton is known for mixing high-end and affordable pieces, as well as rewearing many of her signature outfits.
- On Thursday, the Cambridge family clapped for healthcare workers in a televised event for the BBC, and Middleton wore a pair of $11 earrings she first debuted last year.
- The light-pink drop earrings are from the British brand Accessorize and are still available for purchase at the time of writing.
Royal fashion icon Kate Middleton proves time and time again that there’s no shame in being an outfit repeater.
On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge rewore a pair of $11 (£8) earrings by the British brand Accessorize during a TV appearance with Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She paired the dangly earrings with a $160 (£129) floral dress from Ghost, according to the Daily Mail.
The light-pink jewels are still for sale on the Accessorize website at the time of writing.
The Cambridge kids – including Prince Louis, who turned 2 the same day of the televised event – coordinated with their parents in light-blue ensembles as they were shown outside their home in Norfolk clapping for healthcare workers as part of the BBC’s “The Big Night In.”
Previously, Middleton was pictured wearing the Accessorize Polly Petal Drop Earrings in May 2019 at the Back to Nature Garden, a garden area that the duchess designed to encourage kids and families to spend time outdoors.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
The duchess also wore the earrings in July 2019 at another Back to Nature Garden event.
Middleton and Meghan Markle have both been known to pair high-end clothes with inexpensive jewelry. It’s a strategy that the royals often use to appeal to “a wide socio-economical range of people,” and convey that they’re knowledgeable of the fashion industry but can also relate to the general public, fashion expert Cécile Duclos previously told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel.
