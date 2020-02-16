Kate Middleton shared a never-before-seen photo of Princess Charlotte smelling flowers, saying she values ‘moments like that’ for her kids

caption Princess Charlotte has been known to wave to the camera. source zz/KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx

Kate Middleton shared a never-before-seen photo of 4-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The picture was posted on the Kensington Palace Instagram account in honor of Middleton’s first-ever podcast interview, where she talked about motherhood, pregnancy, and childhood.

Middleton captured the picture of her daughter smelling flowers.

The duchess is known for her photography skills and for snapping pictures of her family, many of which are used as official royal portraits.

In the podcast, Middleton spoke to host Giovanna Fletcher about her new campaign, a UK-based survey for parents called the “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.

The duchess also told stories about pregnancy, motherhood, and her upbringing – talking about the significance of small but meaningful moments in her childhood, and how she tries to incorporate similar experiences in the lives of her children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Specifically, she told Fletcher about the candid picture of Princess Charlotte smelling the flowers. Considering Charlotte’s outfit and the scenery in the photo, it’s possible the image was captured the same day Middleton captured her daughter’s fourth birthday portraits.

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent,” Middleton said on the podcast episode. “I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time.”

The duchess continued, saying: “Life now is so busy, so distracting, and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day, I find such enjoyment, and actually, I remember that from my childhood – doing the simple things, going on walks together – and that’s what I try and do with my children as well.”

Middleton told Fletcher: “I think these experiences as well mean so much to children and the world that they’re in, which is a real adventure at their age.”

The never-before-seen photo of Princess Charlotte is one of many pictures captured by Middleton herself, who has been known to take both candid snaps and official portraits of her family. Middleton’s photography skills have earned her an honorary spot in the Royal Photographic Society.

Middleton has also captured holiday portraits of her family – including this one from December 2019, which shows Prince William giving a kiss to Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte and Prince George also making an appearance.