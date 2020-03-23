The Cambridge family marked Mother’s Day with a previously unseen photo of Kate Middleton playing with Princess Charlotte

caption The Cambridges shared this family photo on Mother’s Day in the UK. source Matt Porteous, Kensington Palace

The royal family marked Mother’s Day in the UK by sharing a never-before-seen photo of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte.

The photo, which shows Middleton carrying Charlotte on her back, was taken at the Cambridge family’s Norfolk home last year.

It was just one of the rare photos shared by the family on Instagram on Sunday.

Other images shared included one of a young Prince William and Prince Harry with Princess Diana, and a photo of Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother from 1951.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The royals celebrated Mother’s Day in the UK by sharing a bunch of rare family photos on their Instagram accounts.

The stand-out photo came from the Cambridge family, who shared a candid image of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte that had never previously been released.

The photo shows Middleton carrying Charlotte on her back as she walks in the countryside. Prince William can also be seen in the background with Prince George on his back.

It was taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous at the family’s country home in Norfolk.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Instagram.

The photo was taken last year, but was only shared for the first time on Sunday, Porteous confirmed in his own Instagram post with the same photo.

It was just one of the photos shared in the Cambridge’s post. Others included a photo of young Prince William and Prince Harry with their mother, the late Princess Diana, a photo of Middleton as a baby with her mother, Carole Middleton, and a Mother’s Day card made by Prince George.

Click the arrows to scroll through the photos below.

Queen Elizabeth also paid tribute to her mother, the late Queen Mother, by sharing a rare photo from 1951.

Like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s post, the monarch also made sure to pay tribute to those who couldn’t spend the special day with their mothers because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be,” the caption read.

“Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life.

“But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday,” the statement added.

Prince Charles dedicated an Instagram post to Queen Elizabeth, who he likely wouldn’t have been able to celebrate with in person.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle last week – a week earlier than planned, taken as a precaution for Her Majesty’s health.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together,” Prince Charles wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood photo of himself and the monarch.

Read more:

A member of the Queen’s staff at Buckingham Palace has tested positive for the coronavirus

The royal family is canceling events because of the coronavirus, and the Queen may be asked to self-isolate for up to 4 months

This is how much it would cost Prince William and Kate Middleton to homeschool their children for a year

A royal photographer shared 5 rare photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that you’ve probably never seen before