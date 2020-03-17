Kate Middleton’s 12 best green outfits that paid tribute to Ireland

- source
- Getty Images
- Kate Middleton is a big fan of paying tribute to places and countries with her outfit choices.
- The duchess has consistently worn green – Ireland’s national color – on St Patrick’s Day through the years, and during her recent royal tour of the country.
- To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Insider has rounded up all the times the Duchess of Cambridge has worn green as a nod to Ireland.
Kate Middleton wore an Emilia Wickstead coatdress and a $300 Lock and Co hat for her first St Patrick’s Day as a member of the royal family in 2012.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wore the same dress for St Patrick’s Day in 2013, only this time changing things up with a black sweater underneath and a matching fascinator.
- Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
The duchess wore a Hobb’s coat with a pair of green Kiki McDonough earrings for a visit to the Irish Guards in London in 2014.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The royal was joined by her husband Prince William to present shamrocks to members of the Guards.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In 2015, Middleton — who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time — changed things up with an olive Catherine Walker coat.
- Getty Images
The duchess opted for Catherine Walker again for St Patrick’s Day 2017, this time choosing a button-down coat with a sleek black collar.
- Getty Images
For William and Middleton’s visit to the Irish Guards in 2018, she wore her hair back in an updo with a green fascinator and matching coat.
- Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Middleton went for one of her glitziest looks yet with a $2,480 mint green dress by Missoni to pull pints in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February 2019.
She wore a $4,000 Alexander McQueen coat to drink Guinness with Prince William on St Patrick’s Day 2019.
She opted for a glitzy $2,000 gown by The Vampire’s Wife for her first official tour of Dublin in March 2020.
- Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
The duchess stepped out in a floral Alessandra Rich dress and green clutch bag to meet the President of Ireland during her visit.
- Samir Hussein/Getty Images
She added to the look with a button-down Catherine Walker coat, a black headband, and suede pumps.
- Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images
Middleton added a casual twist to the green theme with a Suzannah Valerie polka-dot dress and a chunky black belt during a visit to Galway.
- Getty Images
