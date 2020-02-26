Kate Middleton paired green Zara pants with $50 sneakers for a casual look

Kate Middleton attended a SportsAid Stars event in London on Wednesday wearing an all-green outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in $50 culottes from Zara and $50 sneakers from Marks & Spencer.

She accessorized her outfit with green onyx Monica Vinader earrings and a Daniella Draper necklace that’s personalized with the initials of her three children.

Kate Middleton is no stranger to wearing casual, affordable outfits.

She proved that when she attended a SportsAid Stars event in London on Wednesday wearing an all-green outfit that was made up of $50 culottes from Zara and $50 Marks & Spencer sneakers.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed wearing the high-waisted wide-leg pants, which were sold out at the time of writing, while taking a tour of the London Stadium. The sneakers are still available to purchase online in white and navy.

Middleton accessorized her outfit with green onyx Monica Vinader earrings and a Daniella Draper necklace that’s personalized with the initials of her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. When it was time to leave, the duchess put on a navy-blue blazer.

Middleton’s latest outfit is very different from the glamorous look she donned the night before to attend a charity performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” alongside Prince William.

The 38-year-old royal arrived at the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday in a black tweed Epinone London dress. She added some shimmer to her outfit with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo pumps and a matching clutch from the same brand. William looked dapper in a dark-blue suit.