Katie Miller, Mike Pence’s spokesperson and Stephen Miller’s wife, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus

caption White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller (L) and Katie Waldman arrive in the Booksellers area of the White House to attend an Official Visit with a State Dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Washington, DC, on September 20, 2019. source ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, reportedly has coronavirus.

President Donald Trump on Friday said a woman named “Katie,” whom he described as a “press person,” had tested positive.

Miller is also the wife of a top adviser to the president, Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to confirm that Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, has tested positive for coronavirus.

After the White House said that a top staffer on Pence’s team had tested positive, Trump said a woman named “Katie,” whom he described as a “press person,” was infected. Politico also reported that the staffer Miller is the staffer who tested positive.

“She is a wonderful young woman. Katie,” Trump said. “She tested very good for a long period of time. And then all of a sudden today she tested positive.”

“She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president,” Trump added.

President Trump discusses Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Pence, testing positive today for coronavirus. Trump says she hasn't come into contact with him, and that Pence has tested negative https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/xnV8qIOjbl — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2020

Miller is also the wife of Trump’s senior adviser and primary speechwriter, Stephen Miller. Her infection raises the possibility that people close to the president have been exposed to the virus.

The White House did not offer a comment when contacted by Insider.

At least two Trump administration staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as of Friday.

“We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Friday.

“We clean the facility, we social distance, we keep people six feet away from each other,” McEnany added.

News of Miller’s exposure came one day after the White House confirmed that a member of the US Navy, who serves as one of Trump’s personal valets, has also contracted the virus. This development reportedly upset the president, and raised questions about his potential exposure to COVID-19.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump and Pence have undergone weekly Abbott rapid result tests to screen them for the coronavirus. The president on Thursday said he will now take daily tests.