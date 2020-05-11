Katy Perry dressed as an elephant from ‘Dumbo’ for Mother’s Day, and the mom-to-be has been wearing other wild outfits for weeks

caption Katy Perry and her dog Nugget appear on “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.” source ABC/YouTube

Katy Perry dressed as Mrs. Jumbo, the mother elephant from “Dumbo,” during appearances on two ABC shows that aired Sunday.

She also dressed her dog Nugget as the beloved cartoon elephant, and sang “Baby Mine” from the 1941 film in honor of Mother’s Day.

Previously, the musician also dressed up like a roll of toilet paper and bottle of hand sanitizer for episodes of “American Idol.”

Katy Perry might not be walking red carpets or performing live shows at the moment, but she’s still showing off her unique style.

On Sunday, ABC aired two programs featuring the “Never Worn White” musician: “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” and a Disney-themed episode of “American Idol.” Throughout both shows, Perry was dressed as Mrs. Jumbo, the mother elephant from “Dumbo.”

Her dog Nugget, on the other hand, was dressed as Dumbo himself.

Though her outfit was playful, Perry’s costume did hold some significance. During “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” she sang a rendition of “Baby Mine,” which first appeared in the 1941 film “Dumbo.”

There’s also the fact that the ABC special aired on Mother’s Day, and Perry is expecting a child herself.

This isn’t the first time Perry has dabbled with wild fashion while staying home. Last week, the “American Idol” judge dressed as a roll of toilet paper for an episode of the show. She even shared a video of herself doing a puzzle and baking banana bread in the outfit.

She later clarified in a separate post that her costume was “not made of actual TP.”

And on April 26, Perry shared a video of herself dressed as a bottle of hand sanitizer while she washed dishes.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see Perry wear all of the eye-catching maternity looks she had planned. On Tuesday, for example, she shared a photo of a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra and stomach covering that she planned to wear to the Met Gala in May.

“what would have been… #TheMetBall2020????” she wrote on Instagram.

Representatives for Katy Perry did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.