Katy Perry dressed as an elephant from ‘Dumbo’ for Mother’s Day, and the mom-to-be has been wearing other wild outfits for weeks

- Katy Perry dressed as Mrs. Jumbo, the mother elephant from “Dumbo,” during appearances on two ABC shows that aired Sunday.
- She also dressed her dog Nugget as the beloved cartoon elephant, and sang “Baby Mine” from the 1941 film in honor of Mother’s Day.
- Previously, the musician also dressed up like a roll of toilet paper and bottle of hand sanitizer for episodes of “American Idol.”
Katy Perry might not be walking red carpets or performing live shows at the moment, but she’s still showing off her unique style.
On Sunday, ABC aired two programs featuring the “Never Worn White” musician: “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” and a Disney-themed episode of “American Idol.” Throughout both shows, Perry was dressed as Mrs. Jumbo, the mother elephant from “Dumbo.”
Her dog Nugget, on the other hand, was dressed as Dumbo himself.
I SEE NO DIFFERENCE! ???? Have you HERD? It’s the best night of the year – Disney Night/Mother’s Day, and we’ve got a whole trunkful of ❤️???????? for you! I’ll be on Facebook Live at 6:30p ET (3:30p pacific) to answer all of your questions about #AmericanIdol, and then don’t forget to tune in to @abcnetwork at 7p/6p Central for an ele-phantastic #DisneySingalong and roll straight into the Top 7 reveal singing their favorite Disney songs and mom tributes ????
Though her outfit was playful, Perry’s costume did hold some significance. During “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” she sang a rendition of “Baby Mine,” which first appeared in the 1941 film “Dumbo.”
There’s also the fact that the ABC special aired on Mother’s Day, and Perry is expecting a child herself.
This isn’t the first time Perry has dabbled with wild fashion while staying home. Last week, the “American Idol” judge dressed as a roll of toilet paper for an episode of the show. She even shared a video of herself doing a puzzle and baking banana bread in the outfit.
@AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your ???? down, pull out your ????????, and tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours ???? PS: we’ll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live! ????
She later clarified in a separate post that her costume was “not made of actual TP.”
WIPE (I mean SWIPE????) over to see how you can vote for your fav #americanidol top 10 FYI ????spoiler alert????West coast, if you’re looking for that extra roll, tune in to @AmericanIdol now on @abcnetwork to see my big dumb stash (disclaimer TP costume not made of actual TP ????)
And on April 26, Perry shared a video of herself dressed as a bottle of hand sanitizer while she washed dishes.
We at #AmericanIdol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the first ever episode from our homes tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. It’s up to you to narrow us down to our top ????! And I’ll be going live on Facebook at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET so we can catch up before the east coast broadcast! ????
Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see Perry wear all of the eye-catching maternity looks she had planned. On Tuesday, for example, she shared a photo of a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra and stomach covering that she planned to wear to the Met Gala in May.
“what would have been… #TheMetBall2020????” she wrote on Instagram.
Representatives for Katy Perry did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
