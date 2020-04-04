Katy Perry reveals she and Orlando Bloom are having a daughter

caption Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the premiere of Amazon’s “Carnival Row” on August 21, 2019. source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Katy Perry announced on Instagram that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are having a baby girl.

“It’s a girl,” the singer wrote in her caption. The location tag reads: “Girls Run The World.”

She announced her pregnancy in a music video early last month.

Katy Perry has revealed that she is having a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

She made her announcement on a Friday night Instagram post, featuring a photo of Bloom smiling and apparently covered in cake frosting.

Perry announced her pregnancy in a music video for her song, “Never Worn Write,” in early March.

“omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she jokingly tweeted after the video released.

The stars met in January 2016 and got engaged in 2019. This is their first child together. Bloom has son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.