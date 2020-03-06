Katy Perry opens up about planning her pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom and explains her decision to reveal the news in a music video

caption Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Katy Perry spoke about her pregnancy, which she revealed on Wednesday in her music video for “Never Worn White,” during a SiriusXM Hits 1 interview on Thursday.

Although the 35-year-old singer hid her baby bump leading up to the reveal, she said having a child with fiancé Orlando Bloom 'wasn't an accident.'





Katy Perry shocked fans by revealing the silhouette of her pregnant stomach in the final frame of her “Never Worn White” music video, which was released overnight on Wednesday.

Just one day after the announcement, Perry opened up about her pregnancy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1.

During the interview, she clarified that she and the 43-year-old actor had carefully planned the next stage of their lives as a couple, including their desire to start a family together.

“Well, it wasn’t an accident. It was like, you know, I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve, and all the goals I’ve been able to kinda check off my list, and dreams, in the life I’ve lived thus far,” Perry said.

She continued, “I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and, like, creating space for something new to happen like this. We’re both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this.”

caption Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been together since 2016. source Getty

In an Instagram livestream following the reveal, Perry confirmed her pregnancy to fans and said, “It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” adding,”I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music.”

And although Perry dropped the news of the pregnancy in the music video for “Never Worn White,” she told SiriusXM Hits 1 that the song choice was primarily a result of timing.

“This song is not the lead single off my next record but honestly I was getting way too fat to hide it, so I was like, ‘Well, I think this song would be a great reveal,'” Perry said.

She continued, “I communicate through music, so what better way to do that?”

During her Instagram livestream, she provided further details on her inspiration for “Never Worn White,” which will be included on her upcoming 2020 album.

“I wrote it a long time ago and I’m sure you can tell who it was about,” she said, adding, “The intro to the song is the ‘Wedding March.’ It’s a very old song that people use before walking down the aisle. I used the beginning of it to the intro to set up the song, and then it all came out of me.”

Perry continued, “It’s a love song and a super vulnerable song for me to put out there. It’s very honest. It’s about surrendering to love and all that you go through when you’re about to really commit to someone – the highs and lows of it.”

Bloom and Perry, who have been together since 2016, were scheduled to tie the knot in Japan in early summer 2020 before the singer’s due date. However, they’ve postponed their wedding date after the increase in coronavirus cases, according to reports from People and Entertainment Tonight.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus,” a source told People.