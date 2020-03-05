Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

caption Katy Perry debuted her new song, “Never Worn White,” early Thursday. source Capitol Records

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

Perry revealed her pregnancy Thursday in a music video for her new song, “Never Worn White.”

The singer confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram live stream to fans after the song’s release.

She said she’s due this summer.

The video ends with a side profile of Perry cradling her belly.

The video ends with a side profile of Perry cradling her belly.

caption Katy Perry makes one last outfit change in her music video to show off her pregnant belly. source Capitol Records

After the music video launched, Perry confirmed her pregnancy to fans during an Instagram live stream and said she’s due this summer.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” said Perry. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Perry said she wanted to find the right way to tell her fans and she couldn’t think of a better way to make the reveal than through music.

“I’m excited,” said Perry. “We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

caption Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were engaged Valentine’s Day 2019. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

“Never Worn White” will be featured on Perry’s upcoming fifth mainstream album that is expected later this summer. In her Instagram live stream, Perry said the song is not the album’s lead single.

On Wednesday, fans speculated Perry may be pregnant after the singer shared a teaser video for “Never Worn White.”

Perry and Bloom have been together for more than three years and engaged for more than a year. The two were engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. In the video for “Never Worn White,” the singer hints that she’ll be walking down the aisle soon with the chorus:

Cause I’ve never worn white But I wanna get it right. Yeah, I really wanna try with you. No, I’ve never worn white But I’m standin’ here tonight Cause I really wanna say ‘I do’

You can watch the music video for the song below.