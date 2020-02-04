Katy Perry wore a $2,650 pink cape that looks like a tiered cake

caption Katy Perry arrives at the “& Juliet” musical in London on Monday. source Splash News

Katy Perry went to the “& Juliet” musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, England, on Monday.

She was photographed outside the theater wearing a pink Lela Rose ensemble, which included a pink tiered cape and off-the-shoulder minidress.

She also wore diamond earrings and pink Prada pumps.

Her outfit retailed for a combined total of more than $5,617.

Katy Perry showed off her unique style at the “& Juliet” musical in London, England, on Monday.

She was photographed entering the Shaftesbury Theatre wearing head-to-toe pink, including a puffy cape with crystal buttons down the front. The Lela Rose piece was also structured like a tiered cake, with each layer of fabric larger than the one above it.

Though the garment is currently sold out online, a blue version is available at the time of writing for $2,650.

In addition to her eye-catching jacket, Perry also wore $750 Prada pumps and Three-Strand Pearl Earrings from Christopher Kane, which are now sold out.

Underneath her jacket, the musician wore another Lela Rose piece: the $2,250 Drop-Shoulder Embellished Taffeta Minidress. The dress had puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves, as well as crystal embellishments placed across the bodice.

The “& Juliet” musical shared photos of Perry wearing the dress on Instagram.

Perry seems to be favoring rosy shades lately. The same day she viewed “& Juliet” in London, the musician shared a photo of herself wearing a pink-hued dress in Hawaii on Instagram. It’s unclear when she visited the island.