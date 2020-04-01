Kayla Itsines is offering a month’s free access to her BBG workouts

caption Kayla Itsines’ BBG workouts are designed to be done at home with minimal equipment. source Sweat

Kayla Itsines is offering a month’s free access to her Bikini Body Guide (BBG) workout guides to help people stay fit at home.

The fitness plan is available on her app, Sweat, which usually costs $19.99 a month but is all free if you sign up by April 7.

As well as Itsines’ BBG plans, the app also features strength training, yoga, HIIT, and heavy lifting with other trainers, as well as recipes and meal plans.

Sweat has partnered with, and made a $100,000 donation to, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, alongside the offer.

Kayla Itsines’ Bikini Body Guide (BBG) fitness programs are among the most popular workout plans in the world – and she’s just made BBG free for a month to help people stay fit at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The personal trainer, entrepreneur, and influencer’s workouts and nutrition plans are available on the Sweat app she launched in 2015.

The basic BBG program is a 12-week plan based around bodyweight movements and plyometrics, so it’s easy enough for most people to do if they lack home workout equipment.

A month’s access to Sweat usually costs $19.99, but Itsines is offering new members a four-week trial entirely free.

It’s not just Itsines’ BBG plans on the app either, there are also 11 workout programs offering 650 workouts in total, including strength training with Kelsey Wells, yoga classes with Sjana Elise, HIIT training with Shontel Duncan, and heavy lifting with Stephanie Sanzo.

caption Sweat trainers Kelsey Wells, Kayla Itsines, Chontel Duncan, and Stephanie Sanzo. source Sweat

Sweat users also have access to 400 recipes and meal plans to complement training.

The launch of the free trial is part of Sweat’s Stay Strong Initiative which has also seen the app partner with, and make a $100,000 donation to, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, which is powered by the United Nations Foundation.

When members sign up for the free trial, they will also be given the option to donate $5 directly to the fund, which supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.

caption Kayla Itsines launched the Sweat app in 2015. source Sweat

“On behalf of the Sweat community, our heart goes out to everyone around the world that has been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak,” Itsines said in a statement sent to Insider.

“As a token of our support to relief efforts, we would like to welcome women who are looking to stay active at home to join the Sweat community, share your struggles and accomplishments with millions of like-minded women around the globe, and give back to the cause if you can.”

Those who want to take advantage of the offer have until Tuesday, April 7 to sign up.