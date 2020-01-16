Keanu Reeves has been in over 60 movies. Here are his 10 best and 10 worst ones of all time.

caption Keanu Reeves is quite a prolific actor. source The Samuel Goldwyn Company, Netflix, Warner Bros.

After his star-making role in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989), Keanu Reeves has gone on to have a monumental career in making movies.

Today, Reeves has over 100 acting credits under his belt, but some projects across his vast filmography have gotten better critical reception than others.

Here are the 10 best and 10 worst Keanu Reeves movies according to critics.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Reeves’ highest-rated film is “Toy Story 4” (2019), in which he voiced Duke Caboom.

caption Duke Caboom and Woody in “Toy Story 4.” source Disney-Pixar/YouTube

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In Pixar’s animated sequel “Toy Story 4,” Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) settle into their roles within a new family, with Woody taking the nervous craft project Forky (Tony Hale) under his wing to show him what it means to be a toy.

Reeves lent his voice as the Canadian daredevil toy Duke Caboom.

“Toy Story 4” was met with an overwhelming amount of praise from critics, even from the ones who thought that Pixar had run out of mileage with their “Toy Story” characters.

“I admit that in the past I’ve felt skeptical of the need for a new ‘Toy Story’ movie,” wrote Adam Lubitow for the Rochester City Newspaper. “But then one opens and it wins me over, finding new ways to wring emotion and heart from a story that appeared to have run its course.”

He played Jack Traven in the action thriller “Speed” (1994).

caption Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have been friends for years and starred in two movies together. source Twentieth Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: In the action movie “Speed,” Reeves stars as Jack Traven, a bomb-squad specialist hot on the heels of an elusive bomber named Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper).

When Traven learns that Payne has rigged a bus full of civilians to explode if it goes under 50 miles an hour, he tries to help bus driver Annie (Sandra Bullock) before it’s too late.

Critics gave the film high-scoring reviews for its propulsive cinematography and action-packed plot, all matched by a magnetic cast.

“Keanu Reeves and Dennis Hopper are fun to watch as the dueling protagonists, and Sandra Bullock is fetching as an astonished commuter who finds herself behind the steering wheel,” wrote David Sterritt for The Christian Science Monitor.

Reeves was Chevalier Danceny in the drama “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988).

caption It’s a historical drama. source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Based on the classic novel, the drama “Dangerous Liaisons” centers around Marquise de Merteuil (Glenn Close) and the Vicomte de Valmont (John Malkovich) as they wager with each other over their ability to seduce and manipulate ladies of high-ranking society, with Reeves starring as rival suitor Chevalier Danceny.

“Dangerous Liaisons” fascinated and entertained critics with its intelligent script and gripping plot twists.

“It’s an elegant, erotic and gorgeously photographed tour through a wickedly artificial 18th century aristocratic world in which people can articulate anything and everything but the emotions that finally destroy them,” wrote Jeff Simon in The Buffalo News.

The actor appeared as himself in the documentary “Side by Side” (2012).

caption “Side by Side” is about filmmaking. source Tribecca Film

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: In the documentary “Side by Side,” Reeves produces and hosts an exploration of digital filmmaking within the greater context of film history.

Interviews include sound bites from prolific Hollywood directors such as David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, and James Cameron.

Critics were intrigued by the documentary and its self-referential love for the movie-making industry, with many noting Reeves’ involvement as a captivating lead.

“Keanu Reeves proves a surprisingly engaging host for this documentary inquiry into the ongoing transition from celluloid to digital filmmaking,” wrote Alistair Harkness for The Scotsman.

He was Tod in the family comedy “Parenthood” (1989).

caption Keanu Reeves as Tod. source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In the family-centric comedy “Parenthood,” Gil Buckman (Steve Martin) and his wife Karen (Mary Steenburgen) live out the daily highs and lows of parenting three young children. Meanwhile, Gil’s sister Helen deals with parental troubles of her own: her pregnant daughter Julie (Martha Plimpton) just got married to her burn-out boyfriend Tod (Reeves).

The comedy “Parenthood” was lauded for finding humor within a narrative that was still heartfelt and touching.

“There’s not a scene in Parenthood that isn’t involving,” wrote Jay Boyar for the Orlando Sentinel. “The actors keep reaching into themselves and coming up with gold.”

Reeves parodied himself in the romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe” (2019).

caption “Always Be My Maybe” is a Netflix original. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: After an unexpected break with her long-term boyfriend, celebrity chef Sasha (Ali Wong) returns home to San Francisco to reconnect with her past.

While she’s there, she bumps into her childhood friend Marcus (Randall Park). Overcome with feelings for Sasha, Marcus becomes jealous when Sasha dates high-profile actor Keanu Reeves (played by Reeves himself).

Critics were won over by the Netflix original romantic comedy, which was called a unique mixture of clever and genuinely heartwarming moments.

“Much has been written about THAT Keanu Reeves’ cameo, but the secret weapon of the movie is definitely the charming leads,” wrote Ruth Maramis for Flix Chatter. “Ali Wong & Randall Park are now one of my all-time favorite rom-com couples!”

He returned as John Wick in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (2019).

caption This film is yet another installment in the action-packed franchise. source Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: In the third installment of the action-packed franchise, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” picks up where the last one left off, with legendary assassin John Wick (Reeves) running for his life from the guild of trained killers he once worked alongside.

With a priceless bounty on his head, Wick turns to old allies to survive the night.

Film reviewers were quick to recommend the action flick for its flawless cinematography and fight choreography.

“Reeves and Dacascos’ brutal, climactic sparring session definitely leaves us wanting more, not to mention wondering about a potential Oscars sound editing category for shattering glass,” wrote Tom Russo for the Boston Globe.

The actor played Don John in the drama “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993).

caption Keanu Reeves in “Much Ado About Nothing.” source The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: In Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the William Shakespeare play, Don Pedro (Denzel Washington) returns home from battle relishing his victory in battle, only for his men – Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard) and Don John (Reeves) – to squabble over their shared pursuit of the governor’s daughter Hero (Kate Beckinsale).

Critics praised director Branagh for capturing the spirit of Shakespeare’s classic comedy and yielding winning performances from the cast.

Chris Hicks wrote for the Deseret News: “The good news is that the audience will have just as much fun as the players with this one.”

In “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017) Reeves returned as Wick.

caption Critics have long-praised this action series. source “John Wick 2”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: In the non-stop thrill ride “John Wick: Chapter 2,” iconic hitman John Wick (Reeves) finds himself drawn out of retirement once more when a blood debt drives him to Rome to help an old ally take control of the assassins’ guild that molded him.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” proved just as enjoyable as the first installment for many critics, with reviews pointing towards the film’s complex world-building as a gift that keeps on giving.

“Chad Stahelski and Keanu [Reeves] not only match the merits of the first film with John Wick: Chapter 2, but even exceed the first in many forms,” wrote Avram Vargas for Geeks of Color.

He famously portrayed Neo in “The Matrix” (1999).

caption “The Matrix” will soon get a sequel. source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In “The Matrix,” cubicle-bound office worker Neo (Reeves) is an expert hacker, a talent which gains him the attention of a mysterious man named Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne).

He presents Neo with an earth-shattering idea – nothing around them is real.

Directed by siblings Lilly and Lana Wachowski, the science-fiction movie was a breakthrough hit for critics in 1999 and has influenced action movies for over two decades.

“Keanu Reeves makes a lean, strikingly beautiful tabula rasa hero, twisting out of the way of bullets that elongate like silver beads of mercury,” wrote David Edelstein in his review for Slate.

Critics didn’t have as much love for “47 Ronin” (2013), in which Reeves played Kai.

caption Critics felt the film wasted a talented cast. source Universal

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: In the action-adventure drama “47 Ronin,” Reeves stars as Kai, a man recruited by Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada) into a league of 47 samurai. Together, they attempt to overthrow a malicious overlord who banished them as outcasts.

Upon viewing “47 Ronin,” many critics lamented the fact that a talented cast could find themselves in such a dull picture.

“Reeves does an excellent job of being a stoic servant bound by honour to reject love and embrace death,” wrote Anthony Morris for The Vine. “And ‘stoic servant’ sounds a little like an actor stuck trying to make the best of a big budget film collapsing all around him, if you think about it.”

He was Eddie Kasalivich in the thriller “Chain Reaction” (1996).

caption The film is about a government conspiracy. source 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: In the action thriller “Chain Reaction,” young Eddie Kasalivich (Reeves) finds himself in over his head when he stumbles upon a government conspiracy to cover up a laboratory experiment that succeeded in turning water into fuel.

With a target on his back, Eddie works fast to clear his name and the name of other scientists at the center of the conspiracy.

For a self-proclaimed thriller, “Chain Reaction” was dragged by critics for lacking any sincere moments of excitement.

“Plodding and predictable, and a big disappointment,” wrote Eric Brace for The Washington Post.

The actor played Nelson Moss in “Sweet November” (2001).

caption Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron in “Sweet November.” source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Summary: “Sweet November” is a romantic drama starring Reeves as Nelson Moss, a man who falls for Sarah Dever (Charlize Theron) the second they meet. Sarah promises Nelson that she can change his life in a single month.

Critics felt that the plot of “Sweet November” was overwhelmingly schmaltzy, and it didn’t help that Theron and Reeves seemed to be a mismatched pair.

“The utter absence of chemistry between Reeves and Theron is just the last nail in this colossal misfire’s coffin,” wrote Maitland McDonagh for TV Guide.

In the romantic comedy “Feeling Minnesota” (1996) he was Jjaks Clayton.

caption Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz in the film. source Fine Line Features

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In the black comedy “Feeling Minnesota,” Cameron Diaz stars as a stripper named Freddie who is forced to wed her club owner’s accountant Sam Clayton (Vincent D’onofrio). But on the day of the wedding, she falls for Sam’s brother Jjaks (Reeves) instead.

Critical reception for “Feeling Minnesota” was poor across the board, with many reviews noting the film’s recycled plot and cardboard-thin characters.

“After a while, I began to feel that Reeves’ confusion was real – that he couldn’t quite figure out what ‘Feeling Minnesota’ was supposed to be or where he fit into it,” wrote film critic Rob Gonsalves. “I could certainly relate.”

Reeves played Johnny in “Johnny Mnemonic” (1995).

caption Keanu Reeves as Johnny Mnemonic. source TriStar Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Summary: “Johnny Mnemonic” is a science-fiction cyber thriller set in the distant future that follows the mission of Johnny (Reeves), a man tasked with smuggling vital information to the US through a chip in his brain. If he doesn’t deliver it in time, his head is set to explode.

“Johnny Mnemonic” was not met well by film reviewers, who felt that the science-fiction wannabe was too goofy for its own good.

Michael Dequina expressed his frustration with the film in his review for The Movie Report: “Reeves showcases his considerable thesping skills in a climactic monologue about … room service.”

He was Lucas Hill in the drama “Siberia” (2018).

caption The film is about the diamond trade. source Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: “Siberia” is a dramatic thriller centered around Lucas Hill (Reeves), a diamond merchant who travels to Russia to negotiate a pricey deal. When it falls through and his partner goes missing, Lucas finds himself in over his head in the world of diamond trading.

Critics gave “Siberia” an icy reception, declaring the film’s narrative incoherent and the pacing dead upon arrival.

“A film that moves too slowly and feels unnecessarily complex,” wrote Sarah Cartland for Caution Spoilers. “And I didn’t find it particularly exciting, despite my unrequited love for both diamonds and Keanu Reeves.”

The actor played David Allen Griffin in “The Watcher” (2000).

caption He plays a serial killer in this film. source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Summary: In the crime thriller “The Watcher,” a detective (James Spader) desperately attempts to track down an elusive serial killer named David Allen Griffin (Reeves). Egged on by the detective’s pursuit, Griffin taunts him as he threatens to kill again.

“The Watcher” was received badly by critics who felt that the screenplay was sloppy and the direction lent itself to a direct-to-DVD-style movie.

“While intelligently plotted and well-acted by James Spader, Keanu Reeves and Marisa Tomei, it is neither acutely suspenseful nor particularly thrilling but instead mainly numbing,” wrote Kevin Thomas for the Los Angeles Times.

In the science-fiction thriller “Replicas” (2019) he played Will Foster.

caption Keanu Reeves costars in “Replicas.” source Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

Summary: In the science-fiction drama “Replicas,” Reeves stars as cutting-edge biologist Will Foster who tries to resurrect his lost family members in the aftermath of a fatal car accident.

Critics described “Replicas” as a jumbled science-fiction mess that its lead actors Reeves and Eve couldn’t save if they tried.

“‘I have to watch the pods!’ Foster exclaims on the phone to Ed, just one of many line readings from Reeves that might earn an unintentional laugh from those who enjoy unintentional laughs,” wrote Dan Callahan in his review for The Wrap.

Reeves was Detective Galban in the dramatic thriller “Exposed” (2016).

caption “Exposed” is a dramatic mystery. source Lionsgate Premiere

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Summary: “Exposed” is a dramatic mystery film that follows police officer Scott Galvan and his pursuit of the truth following his partner’s untimely death. When he looks deeper, Scott finds that the answers may lie with a mysterious young woman named Isabel (Ana de Armas).

Critics were frustrated by “Exposed,” saying that although it aimed for serious drama it often came across as silly.

“A grim-faced Keanu Reeves looks bewildered throughout ‘Exposed’ and you can only sympathise,” wrote Allan Hunter for the Daily Express.

The actor’s lowest-rated film is “Generation Um…” (2013)

caption Critics were very confused by this film. source Phase 4 Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: With a wild night of partying behind them, John (Reeves) and his two girlfriends Mia (Adelaide Clemens) and Violet (Bojana Novakovic) indulge in sharing secrets from their respective pasts.

Critics were baffled by “Generation Um…” saying that it added up to a relatively empty-headed flick that lacked the forethought it was going for.

“Neither the film, nor the film within the film, hold our attention,” wrote Amy Nicholson in her cutting review for the Los Angeles Times. “Bummer, Keanu.”

Read More: