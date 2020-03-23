Kelly Clarkson says her pipes froze while she was in quarantine, so she had to use her toddler’s potty

caption Kelly Clarkson has spent quarantine in Montana. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson and her family have been self-isolating in a private cabin in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer tweeted that the cabin’s pipes froze and rendered the toilet useless, so she used her toddler’s potty.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” she wrote.

Clarkson continued, “And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kelly Clarkson has been pushed to extreme measures after facing plumbing issues during her time in quarantine.

The 37-year-old singer and her family have been social distancing in a private cabin in Montana during the coronavirus outbreak, Clarkson tweeted on Sunday.

However, she also shared that the cabins’ pipes froze – leaving the toilet unusable and prompting her to use her toddler’s potty.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” she tweeted.

Clarkson added, “And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty ????????????‍♀️ And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 22, 2020

And while the singer laughed off the plumbing inconvenience, many of her fans applauded the star for being relatable and unafraid to share the less glamorous aspects of her life.

I’ve done the same ????????‍♀️There is no shame when you become a mom ???????????? I find myself saying and doing things that I swore that I would never do before I became a mom ????????‍♀️???? I am praying that your pipes will unfreeze and you can use the big girl potty soon. Love you!????????????@kellyclarkson — ellieelenaflor91 (@ellieelenaflor1) March 22, 2020

Girl, just be glad you had a toddler who had a potty!! — Elizabeth (@BaerElizabeth) March 23, 2020

So.. @kellyclarkson is basically the only thing getting me through this isolation alive. The #UglyDolls soundtrack is seriously amazing! Oh… and she used Remington’s Toddler Potty today when the pipes froze up at her cabin. #winning #myidol #realhuman — Joshua ???? (@PromotePlay) March 23, 2020

Clarkson has two children, 5-year-old River Rose Blackstock and 3-year-old Remington Alexander Blackstock, with her husband Brandon Blackstock.

Shortly after posting the news of her restroom debacle, the coach on NBC’s “The Voice” shared a photo of her two children dressed up as a firefighter and a police officer. “The future,” she wrote along with a hashtag that said, “River and Remy.”

Before Clarkson ran into toilet issues on Sunday, she shared a rendition of Mariah Carey‘s song “Vanishing” while in the cabin’s bathroom.

“Hiding in Montana,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday, adding, “That time ur quarantined, ur kids r sleeping so ur stuck in a bathroom & ur glam squad’s nowhere in sight.”