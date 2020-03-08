Kelly Clarkson encourages Selena Gomez after she opened up about critics of her music: ‘Don’t ever negate your gift’

- source
- In a recent interview on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Selena Gomez spoke about “Rare,” her newest album, which she also says is her most honest.
- Gomez also addressed critics of her music, saying: “I’ve constantly been trying to make my music better and better.”
- Gomez added: “I know that people may not think I’m the greatest singer.”
- Clarkson, a former “American Idol” winner who’s now a judge on “The Voice,” shared a moment of encouragement with Gomez, telling her it’s all too easy as a singer to struggle with comparisons.
- “You said ‘I know a lot of people think I’m not the best singer,'” Clarkson said. “The best singer in the world is not the loudest, is not the ‘Oh my God you have to sing like Whitney Houston every time you get.’ The best singers in the world move you.”
- Clarkson continued, telling Gomez: “From a singer to a singer, it’s beautiful what you do . . . so don’t ever negate your gift, because it’s powerful.”
