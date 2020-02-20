Kelly Ripa says she quit drinking without thinking about it: ‘I felt better so I just stopped’

Kelly Ripa gave up alcohol after realizing that she felt better without it, according to an article published by People on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host first cut out alcohol during a “sober month” with her friends. By the end of the challenge, Ripa said she didn’t feel the need to drink.

“I just didn’t really feel the need or desire to go back to it,” she told People. “It wasn’t really a choice or a thought, it was just, ‘Yeah, I guess I don’t drink anymore.'”

Around the time that Ripa stopped drinking three years ago, Ryan Seacrest joined the show as her co-host.

“Ryan likes to blame himself for me stopping drinking, he’s like, ‘I got here and you stopped drinking,'” Ripa joked. “It really was not that.”

Kelly Ripa says she didn’t make a conscious effort to permanently quit drinking alcohol three years ago. Rather, the decision came after she realized that she felt better when she wasn’t drinking.

In an article published by People on Wednesday, the 49-year-old host of ABC’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan” said that her alcohol-free lifestyle began when she and her friends decided to try a “sober month.”

“I did a sober month – all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together – and I just never went back to it. It wasn’t even really a thought process. It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover,” she told People.

The television personality added that she wasn’t a “heavy drinker” before the challenge and admitted to People, “I wasn’t someone who got drunk – but even like two glasses of wine at a girl’s night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning.”

caption Kelly Ripa has been sober for three years. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At the end of the month, she seamlessly continued her alcohol-free lifestyle. Ripa said, “I just didn’t really feel the need or desire to go back to it. It wasn’t really a choice or a thought, it was just, ‘Yeah, I guess I don’t drink anymore.'”

Her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, joined the show shortly after Ripa cut out alcohol, and she joked that he sees himself as the catalyst of her sobriety.

“Ryan likes to blame himself for me stopping drinking, he’s like, ‘I got here and you stopped drinking.’ It really was not that,” she told People.

Although Ripa, who has three children with her husband Mark Consuelos, had an easy time giving up alcohol, she told People that she did struggle to quit smoking 25 years ago.

And while those around her were supportive of her efforts to ditch cigarettes, she noted that she’s received different reactions when it came to her choice to eliminate alcohol.

She said, “Nobody ever asked me why. But I quit drinking and everyone’s like, ‘Why did you quit drinking?'” she said. “I’m not comparing cigarettes to alcohol, but for me it was just like, I don’t do that anymore. I felt better so I just stopped.”

Ripa, who’s a spokesperson for Persona Nutrition, takes her health very seriously and said she works out seven days a week and maintains a clean diet.

“So much of my life has been devoted to having the perfect diet, having excellent nutrition, having a fitness routine I can get behind and practice every day, and I do, I exercise seven days a week. I rarely have a cheat day, diet-wise,” she told People.

Ripa continued, “I’m pretty stringent about taking care of myself a certain way.”