Hedge fund giant Ken Griffin highlights the 4 key qualities a company needs for a successful direct listing

caption Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO, Citadel, speaks during the Milken Institute’s 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin expects direct listings to grow even more popular in 2020, but noted that not all firms are meant for the unconventional approach to public markets.

Companies eyeing direct listings need “a well-established brand,” a large shareholder base, a profitable or nearly profitable business model, and no need for new capital, Griffin said at the Economic Club of New York.

The Citadel founder expects “a handful of direct listings from some of the very big, successful tech startups” in the near future, but also sees the traditional IPO market still retaining the “significant majority” of public debuts.

Citadel founder Ken Griffin sees direct listings growing more popular in 2020 as firms opt for the initial-public-offering alternative, but he doesn’t think the practice is for everyone.

The companies undergoing direct listings in 2020 will already be household names and need to meet certain criteria should they want to succeed as public ventures, the billionaire hedge fund manager said on February 6. Any company in a growth-at-all-costs or research phase should stick to a traditional IPO, Griffin noted, but those with stable underpinnings and strong public standing may drive new interest in direct listings this year.

“For a company that has a well-established brand, that has a broad shareholder base, that has a business that is profitable or nearing profitability, that does not need to raise capital, they’re not trying to raise new money, a direct listing is an incredibly efficient way to go public,” Griffin said at the Economic Club of New York.

The IPO market was marred by worse-than-expected performances and last-minute cancellations through the second half of 2019. Uber, Lyft, and Peloton all wiped out swaths of investor capital in their first days of trading, and highly anticipated IPOs including WeWork’s were put on hold as scrutiny for public debuts intensified.

The fallout from underperforming IPOs fueled interest in direct listings, which allow firms to begin trading on public markets without raising new capital through a stock offering. Companies pursuing such an endeavor avoid paying millions of dollars in underwriting fees, and their market values aren’t watered down by the issuance of new shares.

Airbnb is among the unicorn startups eyeing a 2020 direct listing, and well-known firms have already proven the unconventional method’s success. Spotify and Slack both used direct listings to go public, with the latter company using Griffin’s Citadel Securities as a market-maker in its debut. Griffin expects the newer method to surge in popularity through 2020 as similarly large names make an even stronger case for the practice.

“I think we’re going to see a handful of direct listings from some of the very big, successful tech startups,” Griffin said. “And then we’re going to continue to see a significant majority of all the capital raised in the IPO market raised in the traditional channel where primary money is being raised to further the interests of a business.”

Several companies have already conducted, or announced plans for, public debuts in the year-to-date. Online mattress retailer Casper saw its stock jump as much as 32% in its first day of trading. Warner Music Group, the third-largest company in the surging music industry, filed its S-1 on February 6, marking its intention to go public in the near future.

The hedge fund founder also addressed markets’ biggest risks during his interview. Griffin called US markets “utterly and completely unprepared” for a rise in inflation, and pointed to the coronavirus outbreak as “probably the most concrete short-run risk we see in the financial markets globally.” Though China is obliged by the phase-one trade deal to boost its imports of US goods by $200 billion over the next two years, the White House should allow leniency in enforcing the month-old agreement, Griffin added.

The Citadel CEO is worth $15.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

