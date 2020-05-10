Kendall Jenner dyed her hair blonde and fans seem to love the transformation

caption A screenshot of Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story video, where she showed her new hair color. source @KendallJennerSnapchats/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has appeared to have dyed her hair blonde.

She debuted her new, lighter hair color in an Instagram story that some fan accounts have since re-shared.

The model and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also showed a glimpse of her blonde hair in a short clip in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new single “Stuck with U.”

If you’ve contemplated dying your hair while stuck at home, you’re not alone. Even Kendall Jenner apparently gave herself a new look.

The 24-year-old model and reality TV star showed her new blonde hair color in an Instagram story video that she posted on May 7. While the video is no longer available on Jenner’s Instagram account, fan accounts have since re-shared it. The short clip appears to have been filmed with a filter, which makes Jenner’s eyes look blue.

Jenner, who has dark brown hair, has rarely diverted from her natural color. However, in September 2019, she sported a blonde hue for her runway appearances at London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. Shortly after the season’s fashion events, Jenner dyed her hair back to a darker color.

caption Kendall Jenner in the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week in September 2019. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Jenner recently reminisced on the lighter hair color, sharing two pictures on Instagram that appear to have been taken around the time of her fall 2019 fashion shows.

Some fans have pointed out that they spotted Jenner’s new hair shade in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s charity single, “Stuck with U,” which was released Friday.

The video, which is a montage of clips set to Grande and Bieber’s song, includes a brief feature of Kendall and Kylie Jenner dancing on what looks like a tennis court.

Hilary Duff, Elle Fanning, and Ricky Martin are just a few other stars who have shown off their brightly colored hair that they dyed themselves while in quarantine. In addition, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and Tamera Mowry-Housley have recently been vocal about embracing their natural hair.