Kendall Jenner slams a misogynistic tweet that mocked her for dating basketball players, and all her sisters jumped in

caption Kendall Jenner photographed on February 8, 2020 in New York City. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner skillfully shut down a sexist tweet about her dating life on Wednesday, which inspired her sisters – as well as many onlookers – to applaud her comeback.

The exchange began with TMZ’s report that Jenner took a “quarantine road trip” with NBA player Devin Booker.

Jenner has previously been rumored to date other NBA players, most notably Ben Simmons, but has never publicly confirmed a relationship with anyone.

The tweet in question, however, took the public’s assumptions about Jenner’s dating life one step further. It featured a video of a group of boys tossing a little girl back and forth, adding the caption,“NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner.” (The person who posted it has since deleted his account.)

One person replied, “Maybe she passing them around,” which inspired Jenner to quote-tweet that comment and add her own: “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

The supermodel’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, called it the “tweet of the year.” (She originally replied, “love a good cooch throw,” but quickly deleted it.)

Two of Jenner’s older sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, replied with a smattering of emojis to signal their approval. Kourtney Kardashian simply retweeted Jenner’s comeback.

Onlookers also applauded Jenner’s response.

Many pointed out the overt misogyny of assuming that a women is being “passed around” like an object, simply because she’s been spotted in public with more than one man in the same profession.

Jenner has been forced to shut down similar speculation in the past. Last year, she replied to a tweet that compared her reported ex-boyfriends to a starting lineup.

The meme showed images of D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and Blake Griffin, calling the five players “a playoff team.”

"2 out of 5 accurate, thanks," Jenner tweeted.