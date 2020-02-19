Exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles shared a moment at the BRIT Awards after-party and a fan caught it on camera

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-

Harry Styles, right, was nominated for two awards at the 2020 BRITs.

caption
Harry Styles, right, was nominated for two awards at the 2020 BRITs.
source
Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC / Karwai Tang/WireImage