Exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles shared a moment at the BRIT Awards after-party and a fan caught it on camera

- Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were caught having a moment at a BRIT Awards after-party on Tuesday.
- The supermodel and the “Cherry” singer were photographed talking closely at The Standard hotel in London.
- The photo, taken by party attendee Levanah Reyes-McNally and posted on her Instagram story, was reposted by a fan account on Twitter.
- The pair reportedly dated in 2014 and again in 2016, but were never confirmed as a serious couple. Back in December, Styles told Ellen DeGeneres that he and Jenner have “been friends for a while now.”
