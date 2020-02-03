Kendall Jenner just joined TikTok and gained half a million followers in hours after one mirror post

caption Stills from Kendall Jenner’s first TikTok. source kendalljenner/TikTok

Kendall Jenner made her TikTok debut on Monday, racking up nearly half a million followers in two hours.

In the clip, the model brushed her hair out of her face and poses to “Pretty Face” by King Staccz.

The video has received nearly a million likes (at the time of this post).

Jenner is the third of the Kardashian / Jenner clan to join the platform.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kendall Jenner made her long-awaited TikTok debut on Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old model posted her first video to the platform with the caption “hi tik tok.”

In the clip, Jenner brushes her hair out of her face and sways to "Pretty Face" by King Staccz. It has received nearly 920,000 likes at the time of this post.

"i've arrived," she wrote in her bio.

Jenner isn't the first of the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty to join the platform. Kourtney Kardashian, who posted her first TikTok video in December of 2019, has racked up 223,000 followers. 7-year-old Mason Disick has also developed a TikTok presence, appearing in videos with Kourtney and YouTube star David Dobrik. Mason's account, however, seems to have been deleted.

Thankfully, Twitter has preserved some of Disick's wholesome TikTok videos.

not kourtney kardashian and mason disick hanging out with david and making a tiktok together. david is really that bitch pic.twitter.com/QjESIQ8cv1 — hatice (@DOBRIKSCAMERA) January 19, 2020

I found Mason Disick’s TikTok and can I just say that he has the most wholesome content ???? pic.twitter.com/Wu33PgNBM3 — cassie (@heycassiek) January 19, 2020

The question remains: how long until Kylie follows her sister's lead?

Read more:

42 photos that show how Kendall Jenner's style has changed over the years

Laura Dern made her TikTok debut by pushing her daughter out of the frame to dance

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly posted a hilarious TikTok of her and her dad undergoing an outfit transformation for her birthday