Kendall Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian’s fights with her sisters stems back to her breakup with Scott Disick: ‘I don’t think she dealt with it’

- Kendall Jenner points to Kourtney Kardashian‘s split from Scott Disick as a catalyst for her feud with Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West in a preview for an upcoming episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
- After Kourtney got into a physical fight with Kim in the season 18 premiere, the 24-year-old model discusses her sister’s behavior with Disick and Khloe, who says she doesn’t know when Kourtney started taking on the “victim role.”
- “I know how it happened,” Jenner responds. She adds, “Honestly, I think starting with their breakup,” referring to Disick and Kourtney’s 2017 split after 11 years of on-again, off-again dating.
- Disick refutes Jenner’s claim, but she continues, “I’m just saying I think that whole situation might have mentally f—ed her and I don’t think she dealt with it.”
- Following their breakup, Kourtney and Disick have continued to coparent their three children. Disick is now dating Sofia Richie, a longtime friend of Kourtney’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.
