Kendall Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian’s fights with her sisters stems back to her breakup with Scott Disick: ‘I don’t think she dealt with it’

By
Claudia Willen
-

Kendall Jenner spoke about Kourtney Kardashian's split from Scott Disick.

caption
Kendall Jenner spoke about Kourtney Kardashian’s split from Scott Disick.
source
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; David Becker/Getty Images