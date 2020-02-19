Kendall Jenner proved the neon trend is here to stay in a shimmering green outfit

caption Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing all neon to a BRIT Awards after-party on Tuesday. source Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner was photographed in London on Tuesday wearing a head-to-toe neon outfit that looked like sparkling green slime.

The model wore a $295 Saks Potts long-sleeve top and the matching $325 shimmer trousers.

Jenner paired her outfit with $895 Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished slingback pumps and a $440 By Far Rachel shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner is a master at wearing trends that were big in the early 2000s.

Just a week after she wore an I.AM.GIA outfit that was designed to look like it had a visible thong, Jenner made a case for head-to-toe neon in a matching green set.

caption Kendall Jenner wore a matching Saks Potts set to the the BRIT Awards 2020 after-party. source Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner was pictured at The Box BRIT Awards after-party in London on Tuesday wearing a $295 Saks Potts shimmer long-sleeve top and the matching $325 shimmer trousers. She paired her outfit with $895 Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished slingback pumps and a $440 By Far Rachel shoulder bag. Everything except the handbag were sold out at the time of writing.

This is the second time Jenner has been photographed in the Cinderella-style shoes. The model paired the same shoes and silver handbag with the head-to-toe pink I.AM.GIA look she wore out to dinner in New York City on February 10.

caption Kendall Jenner wore an I.AM.GIA outfit designed with a visible thong out to dinner in New York City. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Jenner is also no stranger to embracing the neon trend. For Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Christmas Eve party in 2018, she wore a $5,022 neon-green Christian Siriano dress and matching heels.

The neon trend started rising in popularity again in 2018, and celebrities have been wearing it ever since. On February 9, Rihanna was photographed wearing a layered neon-orange outfit from her own Fenty line.

caption Rihanna wore a head-to-toe orange outfit. source Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jenner’s older sister, Kardashian West, has also worn multiple neon looks since the trend became popular again. In August 2018, the reality star wore a neon-green dress to 2 Chainz’s wedding.