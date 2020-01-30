A 15-year-old Australian tennis player has died after collapsing during a training session in Nepal

caption Kent Yamazaki fell unconscious, subsequently falling and hitting his head on the court. source Lite Productions / Getty Images Plus

A 15-year-old Australian tennis player has died after collapsing while training for an ITF tournament in Nepal.

On Wednesday, Kent Yamazaki was preparing for the Kathmandu ITF Juniors when he fell unconscious, subsequently falling and hitting his head on the court, according to Tennis West.

The report says he never regained consciousness. A cause of death was not stated.

“The WA Tennis Community is in mourning today after learning of the tragic passing of 15-year-old Kent Yamazaki,” Tennis West said in a statement.

“Kent was known for his infectious smile and genuine love of the game. He was a true gentleman on and off the court, and his passion and incredible work ethic saw him rise through the ranks and reach great heights in his tennis career, representing WA proudly at many National events.”

The teenager, ranked 2,354th in the world, had yet to win an ITF junior title, however Tennis West says he excelled in national and state tournaments, and in December, helped his high school win the National Championships in Albury.

The statement added: “Kent was always the first player at practice, and embodied the National Academy values of Compete, Commit and Respect. He was a favorite among his peers and was well respected by the wider tennis fraternity for his hard work, graciousness and positivity.

“This is a tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Tomio, Kimie and all of Kent’s family, friends and coaches at this incredibly difficult time.”

Alexander Park Tennis Club, where Yamzaki often trained and player, also paid tribute.

“Today, we are mourning a tragic loss,” the club said in a post on Instagram. “As a club and broader tennis community, it’s important we look out for and support one another, particularly those who played alongside Kent whether through school, tournaments or league.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tomio and Kimie, and all of Kent’s family and friends. He will be sadly missed.”

