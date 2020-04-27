A Kentucky Mayor found traces of blood and a bag of womens clothes before finding a woman who was ‘hiding from someone’ living in his cellar

caption Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson source City of Bowling Green

A Kentucky Mayor found a woman hiding in the cellar of his home, local outlets reported.

Bruce Wilkerson, Mayor of Bowling Green isn’t sure how long the woman had been living there before she ran off.

In a scene with strange parallels to the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” a Kentucky Mayor found a woman living in his cellar.

Bruce Wilkerson, Mayor of Bowling Green told local station WNKY that he found a woman in the crawl space of the cellar of the home he was renovating.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Wilkerson was staying at the house overnight. On Wednesday morning, he “heard a ruckus” outside his house and went out to see what was going on. He found a spot of blood on the cellar’s door and a bag with women’s leggings in it amongst other things, the outlet reported.

Wilkerson then called the local police station to see if there any missing woman reported. He was told there were none and went back inside.

Some of the electric outlets in his house went out, and he then went back outside and noticed that the cellar door was opened. He then found a woman who was in her 20s with long brown hair covered in dirt in his cellar. Wilkerson told WNKY.

“She said, ‘I’m hiding from someone,'” Wilkerson told the Bowling Green Daily News.

Wilkerson told the outlet that the woman ran off after he called the police, and he wasn’t sure how long she’d been there.

“I told the officers when they came that she didn’t steal anything. I asked the officers why they were grinning and they said that no matter how they write the report, it’s going to say the mayor locked a woman in his house,” Wilkerson jokingly told WNKY.