Kerry Group Donates to Hospital Authority 500,000 European Type IIR Standard Surgical Masks

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 February 2020 – Kerry Group today donated to the Hospital Authority 500,000 surgical masks in the hope of supporting the healthcare professionals in Hong Kong who have been working hard to serve the local citizens. The surgical masks conform to the European standard EN14683:2005 Type IIR classification.





Kerry Group wishes to express its sincere gratitude to all doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare supporting staff for their dedication to fighting against the epidemic despite difficult circumstances.