Kerry Logistics A Five-Time Winner at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2019

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 January 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) was a proud winner at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards (‘QOEA’) 2019 for the fifth consecutive year, clinching the Outstanding Global 3PL title for the third year running.





Presented in Hong Kong last night by leading Hong Kong financial news platform Quamnet, the title secured Kerry Logistics’ reputation as a global 3PL with expanding worldwide presence. With the QOEA, Kerry Logistics was commended for its distinction in products and services, brand reputation, philosophy of operation, marketing strategies, sustainable development strategies, accomplishments, corporate social responsibility and unique business philosophy or development.

Alex Ng, Executive Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are grateful to Quamnet for its recognition of our constant dedication to excellence. To receive the Outstanding Global 3PL title for the third time is a great encouragement as we extend our international footprint across diverse regions. We will continue to enhance our service capabilities while growing our geographical coverage in order to accommodate the changing needs of our customers around the world.”

Organised annually, the QOEA is judged by a committee made up of the Quamnet editorial team, the Quam research team and independent financial analysts to identify and compliment the remarkable performance of Hong Kong enterprises. Prior to winning the Outstanding Global 3PL title in 2017 and 2018, Kerry Logistics was named Outstanding Global Logistics Network and Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Kerry Logistics has recently deepened its reach in the Middle East by setting up a new office in Bahrain and opening a new bonded logistics facility in Dubai, in addition to acquiring a majority interest in Turkey’s Asav Lojistik Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi to further the expansion of its global network and strengthen its international freight forwarding capabilities.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 70 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.





About Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards

Instituted in 2009, QOEA is organised by Quamnet, a leading financial website in Hong Kong, to identify and praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises. It has developed into an annual event with wide recognition and support from independent investors, media and industries.