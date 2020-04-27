Kerry Logistics Expands Kerry Coffee Business into Taiwan

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 April 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) announced the expansion of its coffee trading business into Taiwan, as the sole distributor of Italian coffee group illycaffè’s complete product range in Taiwan. The move marks Kerry Logistics’ extension of its footprint into a society with a rich coffee culture.





Kerry Logistics, through its sub-brand Kerry Coffee, is now the sole distributor of illycaffè’s iperEspresso coffee machines, capsules, coffee beans and other coffee-making equipment and accessories in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.





Kerry Coffee was established in 2019 for the trading and distribution of illycaffè’s products in Hong Kong and Macau. It was a progression of the partnership between Kerry Logistics and illycaffè that began in 2017 to provide total integrated logistics solutions for illycaffè and act as the sole distributor of iperEspresso coffee machines and capsules in Hong Kong.





Robert Berger, Executive Director of Kerry Coffee (Hong Kong), said, “We are delighted to take our collaboration with illycaffè further and into a society that appreciates the finer points of coffee. Taiwan has a deep-rooted and booming coffee culture. So we are optimistic in deepening Taiwan’s love of coffee by bringing the unique Italian coffee culture and flavour embodied by illycaffè there. This expansion is a substantial increase in presence for the illy brand, complementing Kerry Coffee’s existing operation in Hong Kong and Macau and strengthening its position in the coffee market.”





illycaffè is one of the world’s most global coffee brands. As its sole distributor in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Kerry Coffee is responsible for providing total logistics solutions, sales and marketing to its entire product selection.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 75 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.





About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world‘s most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world‘s best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels, and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first “Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee” in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how, and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas, and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything “made in illy” is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo — designed by an artist, James Rosenquist — and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2017 the company was employing 1,290 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €467 million. There are approximately 244 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.



