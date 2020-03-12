Kerry Logistics Moves into New London Heathrow Facility to Support Its Growth in the Air Freight Sector

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 12 March 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has moved its air freight division in the UK into a new facility close to London Heathrow Airport as it continues to grow its air freight volumes. The new office and warehouse in Feltham is located at the Skyport Heathrow site.





Operating 24/7, the facility provides a fully temperature-controlled bonded warehouse including deep frozen storage, pick and pack machinery, vacuum cooling and other operations to meet tight delivery schedules and product shelf life requirements. Kerry Logistics now occupies 40,000 sq ft of warehouse space in the facility, as it gears up to manage the continued growth of its air freight division. In addition, the facility has achieved a rating of AA+ under the new BRC Global Standard for Food Safety Issue 8.





David Mallinson, General Manager – Air Division, Kerry Logistics (UK), said, “Located at the heart of London Heathrow Airport, the new facility will allow us to accommodate the growth in our air freight volumes and help us grow our presence in different verticals. At the new site, we have access to 24/7 operations offering full customs clearance, real-time tracking, perishable handling and cold chain facilities, where we are serving customers including a UK retailer, for whom we ship perishables to China.”





Kerry Logistics has recorded strong growth in air freight export volume from the UK in 2019. With the new London Heathrow facility now in operation, Kerry Logistics is looking to continue its growth in pharmaceuticals and perishables, including shellfish and seafood.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 70 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.



