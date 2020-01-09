Kesha wore Gucci pajamas underneath a leopard-print coat for one of her wildest looks to date

Kesha visited the Z100 studios in New York City on Thursday.

While leaving the radio station, she was photographed wearing silk Gucci pajamas underneath a leopard-print coat.

She also donned chunky sandals – despite temperatures reaching less than 30 degrees outside – and black-rimmed sunglasses with pink lenses.

Kesha wore other standout outfits this week, which included everything from knee-high white boots to sparkling face makeup.

Kesha showcased her unique style while in New York City this week.

She visited the Z100 studios on Thursday, and was photographed leaving the radio station in pink-and-green Gucci pajamas made from silk. The “Raising Hell” singer also wore a leopard-print coat on top, which had long sleeves and reached below her knees.

For accessories, she chose dangling earrings, a diamond necklace, and black-rimmed sunglasses with pink lenses.

Though Kesha’s entire outfit was eye-catching, her shoes arguably stole the show. She wore chunky, square-toed sandals, despite temperatures reaching less than 30 degrees in New York City.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kesha has worn standout shoes. Earlier in the morning, she posed outside the Z100 studios in white knee-high boots. She wore the shoes over $850 bejeweled leggings from Versace, and completed the look with a $1,790 Balenciaga jacket.

The day prior, Kesha chose to make a statement with her makeup. While leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, she wore a lightning bolt drawn in red glitter down her face.

The makeup was likely a reference to David Bowie, who famously wore a red lightning bolt on his face for the cover of his 1973 album “Aladdin Sane.” It was his birthday on Wednesday when she wore the makeup.

The rest of her outfit included a two-piece plaid set, a $646 Miranda Dunn coat, dark sunglasses, and layers of chain necklaces.

