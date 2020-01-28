This reusable K-cup filter saves me more than $1,000 a year on coffee

caption I make coffee at home often and have saved more than a $1,000 with an inexpensive reusable coffee filter. source Keurig K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, $8

After years of using plastic, single-use K-cups, I finally bought an inexpensive reusable filter.

It can be used with all Keurig-brand coffee makers and any ground coffee you’d like. It’s so small and affordable that you can buy a second to keep at your desk if your office has a Keurig machine.

In the 3+ years that I’ve been using the filter at home, it’s saved me more than $1,000 on coffee.

Coffee runs my life. But if I were to add up the morning and mid-afternoon coffee runs, it can cost a lot – like more than $1,000 a year. And that’s only if I get basic hot black coffee; iced coffee or cold brew can cost more than $1,500.

So after years of waiting in line for my misspelled cup of coffee, my husband bought us an at-home coffee machine. Our Keurig machine was great – it made OK-ish coffee (we’re not picky, we just need caffeine) and K-cup pods were cheap compared to how much money we’d spend buying coffee every year.

But once I realized how many cups I was drinking now that I could make unlimited amounts of coffee at home and actually added up how much the pods were costing me (not to mention how much space they took on my counter), the savings weren’t much. The negative effect that plastic single-use pods have on the environment was also a huge concern for me. Then I found the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Ground Coffee Filter.

It’s an inexpensive reusable coffee filter that fits any Keurig-brand at-home coffee machine, so you can use it however many times you want without guilt or going to a coffee shop. And it’s easy to use too. Just fill the interior gray filter up to one of two fill lines with whatever ground coffee you want, pop it into the exterior black canister, secure the lid, and brew. There’s an adapter attachment that latches onto the side of the canister depending if your machine is part of the Classic or Plus series, but it comes with the filter so you don’t need to hunt down the extra piece.

Did I mention the filter also costs around $12?

caption To use, spoon ground coffee into the gray filter, pop it into the black canister, secure the lid, and insert it into your Keurig machine. source Amazon

Compared to the $1,000 I’d spend on coffee a year, this is a serious budget-saving item. If you feel like splurging, get a second one to keep at work, as long as the one in the office kitchen is an at-home machine and not an industrial version.

I’ve had mine for more than three years now and it’s still going strong – the filter hasn’t broken, leaked, or gotten misshaped even after several thousand uses. I keep the exterior black canister in my Keurig machine when I’m not using it and the interior gray filter in my dishwasher so I haven’t lost any of the pieces either.

There’s no con to the filter – it’s inexpensive, it cuts down on my single-use plastic usage, and it’s saved me thousands of dollars. I’d recommend this universal filter as opposed to one that’s for a specific model in case you were to change coffee machines in the future too.