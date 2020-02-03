KFC and Pizza Hut have launched a contactless delivery service in China amid coronavirus fears

caption KFC and Pizza Hut have a new delivery service in China. source Yum China

KFC and Pizza Hut launched a contactless delivery service in China last Thursday, in an attempt to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

After customers select the “contactless delivery” option when placing an order online, couriers will call them to set a delivery location. The courier will watch from at least a 10-foot distance as the customer picks up the order.

The two chains also piloted a contactless in-store pickup service at some locations in China on Saturday.

Contactless deliveries are also being provided by two food delivery apps in China. As of Monday morning, coronavirus has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,400 worldwide.

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, KFC and Pizza Hut have launched a contactless delivery service in China.

“The health and wellbeing of our employees and customers is our top priority and the innovative new services will help reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission of the Coronavirus and protect our employees and customers,” parent company Yum China said in a statement sent to Business Insider.

According to a statement posted on KFC’s and Pizza Hut’s official Weibo and WeChat accounts last Thursday, customers can choose “contactless delivery” when they place orders online, or when couriers call them to confirm details before the delivery. Couriers will wait until the customer shows up before they take the food out of its carrying case and put it on the delivery location agreed on by both parties in advance. This, according to the company’s statement, is to prevent the food from getting cold.

Then, couriers will step back and watch from a distance of at least 10 feet as the customer picks up the food and leaves, as shown in a detailed instruction video posted on the two chains’ official WeChat accounts.

source Yum China

Couriers are required to wear masks and disinfect their hands and delivery boxes after each delivery, according to the statement.

The two chains also piloted a contactless in-store pickup service at some locations on Saturday. Pickup racks have been installed in these stores, and all orders – both in-store and takeout – will have takeout packaging in order to avoid exposing the food to potential viruses in the air.

Contactless delivery services are also provided by two major food delivery apps in China, Meituan and Ele.me, both of which collaborate with millions of restaurants and food chains including Pizza Hut and KFC.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, person-to-person transmission of coronavirus usually occurs among close contact, or within about six feet, when an infected person coughs or squeezes.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,400 worldwide. The US has reported 11 cases so far.