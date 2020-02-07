I’ve been in Korea for 10 days and have already been to KFC 3 times. Here’s what makes it so special here compared to the US.

caption The Double Down lives on at KFC locations in South Korea. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I visited KFC in Seoul, South Korea and was blown away by the menu items that aren’t available in the US.

In South Korea, you can order beer, the infamous Double Down, and chicken gizzards at KFC.

I kept finding myself returning to KFC while I was visiting Seoul, drawn by the cheap beer and seemingly endless array of menu items you can’t get back in America.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

SEOUL, South Korea – KFC in South Korea has what KFC in the US wishes it had.

Sure, Kentucky Fried Chicken might have the United States (or at least one state) at its core. But, South Korean locations of the chicken chain are filled with forbidden fruit that only appears on the American menu in my fast-food filled dreams.

Over my last 10 days in Seoul, I have visited KFC three times. I’m not proud of this, but, as a fast-food fan, I also refused to be ashamed for returning to a restaurant that continues to churn out delightful things I cannot find in the US.

Here is what it is like to visit KFC in South Korea.

The crowning glory of KFC’s South Korean menu is something that has disappeared from the US: The infamous Double Down.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

For those who blocked this sandwich from their memories, the Double Down hit menus in the US in 2010. The Double Down has since been taken off the American menu, but it lives on in South Korea as two pieces of fried chicken, sandwiching together a hash brown, cheese, and bacon.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

It’s a beast of a sandwich, with greasy layers atop greasy layers. It is also fantastic if you like this sort of fast-food, deep-fried decadence. The hash brown is an inspired addition, adding a much-needed carb element that brings the dish together and elevates it over the original American version.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The Double Down was not the only thing that drew me back to KFC again and again.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

There are the ordering kiosks, which are a nice cheat when you’re in a country and don’t speak the language.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

There is beer on the menu. It’s served in a paper cup and it only costs 3,000 won, or about $2.50.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

“Many KFC markets around the world offer beer to pair with the Colonel’s finger lickin’ good fried chicken, including in Asia at select restaurants in Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong,” a KFC representative told me in an email.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

“You can also find beer served in some of our markets across Europe, Russia and CIS,” the email continued. “Local regulations play a large role in determining whether or not beer is included on the menu in a market.”

And, the Double Down is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many menu items you can’t order in the US.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Like this super-sized cheese stick! This is a mozz stick with impressive stretchiness, delicious cheese, and a nice fried outer layer. No soggy crust here.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Frankly, the American menu could use a cheese pull like this.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

You can order a bowl of tteokbokki and chicken tenders. KFC’s take on the rice rolls is spicy and gummy-in-a-good-way, the kind of dish where it is impossible to eat just one.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The chicken tenders are okay as well, but the tteokbokki is the clear star here.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

You can even order chicken gizzards! Whether you like these or not is probably going to come down to if you like chicken gizzards and other somewhat gristly parts of the chicken. I thought they were tasty, especially fresh out of the fryer.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

While I was visiting Seoul, KFC was heavily advertising a fried chicken sandwich topped with balls of fried cream cheese.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The base of the sandwich was pretty similar to its solid US counterpart, but the balls of fried cream cheese kept rolling everywhere.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

But, who am I to argue with fried cream cheese? The balls added a mellow, sweet flavor to the sandwich, taking it closer to sweet and salty category dominated by dishes like chicken-and-waffles.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Another new menu item was this cute but somewhat confusing gravy-potato tart.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The dish is basically a pastry topped with a dollop of mashed potato and a dollop of gravy. The potato is whipped and strangely sweet — I think it might have cream cheese in it? — and the gravy doesn’t have much flavor. I don’t know if I can recommend this one, but I ate the entire thing.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

KFC also serves more traditional chicken and chicken sandwiches in South Korea. I got some fried chicken and found it pretty comparable to what you’d get in the US — maybe a bit greasier and spicier. Solid, but not worth the trip.

source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Instead, I kept going back to KFC in South Korea to try menu items I couldn’t get in the US. Cheap beer and endless variations on fried chicken classics — honestly, there’s not much more I want in life.