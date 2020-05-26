KFC makes a play for Popeyes’ crown with a massive new sandwich that looks almost identical to the latter’s game-changing chicken sandwich

caption KFC’s new chicken sandwich sounds and looks a lot like Popeyes’ sandwich. source Courtesy of KFC

The pandemic may have put much of the world on pause, but the chicken sandwich wars rage on.

Starting Tuesday, KFC is testing a new, bigger chicken sandwich at 15 locations in Orlando, Florida.

The sandwich sounds a lot like Popeyes’ sandwich, even costing the same price – $3.99. It has a larger chicken filet on a brioche bun with thick pickle slices and a choice of classic and spicy mayonnaise.

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich has been a powerful driver of sales and hype for the brand, and Popeyes is the only fast-food chain to post a profit during the pandemic.

The new chicken sandwich will cost $3.99 and will feature a chicken filet on a brioche bun with mayonnaise and thick pickle slices. The chicken filet will be 20% larger than the one on the chain’s Crispy Colonel sandwich, and customers will be able to choose between classic and spicy mayo, according to a press release sent to Business Insider.

“We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat,” KFC US Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said in the press release.

Despite KFC’s more unconventional sandwich releases in the last year – such as the Fried Chicken & Donuts and the Cheetos sandwich – the chain hasn’t quite been able to compete with Popeyes on the classic chicken sandwich front.

The Popeyes’ sandwich has had incredible staying power and continues to drive revenue for the chain. It propelled the brand to new sales heights and made Popeyes the only fast-food chain to generate a profit during the pandemic. Popeyes’ year-over-year sales surged almost 30% in March, and the chain opened its first restaurant in China on May 15 to throngs of hungry fans.

KFC’s new chicken sandwich sounds and looks a lot like Popeyes’ heavyweight, and it’s clearly built to compete directly with the reigning champion – Popeyes’ sandwich also costs $3.99. Lucky chicken sandwich lovers in Orlando can try the new sandwich for themselves. The rest of us will just have to wait.

