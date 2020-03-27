Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was meant to be the ‘baddest’ fight in UFC history, but the whole thing is ‘cursed’ and might never happen

caption Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. source Photos by Getty Images

The UFC boss Dana White wants to make his intended show on April 18 “the baddest” combat sports event in history.

Headlining the event is the UFC lightweight title fight between reigning champion and Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

White previously challenged the coronavirus to get him, but UFC 249 is wrought with problems and so the pandemic may get his blockbuster event, instead.

The UFC commentator Joe Rogan said the show could take place in a TV studio, airplane hangar, or empty warehouse.

ESPN, meanwhile, reported that even a week delay would prevent Nurmagomedov from returning to the Octagon until late in the year as he will be observing Ramadan.

Conor McGregor is also in the mix, with White wanting to book a Nurmagomedov fight with the Irishman as it would be the biggest in the company’s history.

This means if Nurmagomedov and Ferguson does not go ahead in the coming weeks, it might never happen.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title defense against Tony Ferguson is supposed to be “the baddest” combat sports event in history according to the UFC boss Dana White, but it’s in danger of never actually happening.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected major sports leagues and organizations around the world, with European soccer, the NBA, and MLB putting operations on an indefinite hiatus. The 2020 Olympics will be postponed for an entire year, jeopardizing $10 billion worth of media, sponsorship, and local Japanese economy deals.

Travel restrictions and government orders forced the UFC to postpone three shows in March and April, but White is loathe to move UFC 249 from its April 18 date.

“We’re trying to build the baddest card that’s ever been done in the history of the sport,” he told ESPN this week.

“Some of the things are going to work out and some of the things might not work out. We’re trying to figure out if [some things] don’t work out, what we do.”

But the entire April event might not work out

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were initially due to fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but mass gatherings have been banned in a city which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

As of Friday, there have been 365 deaths in New York City alone with 23,112 confirmed cases.

The UFC 249 card is currently without a venue, though White did say earlier this week that there were multiple options in the US, and a few places abroad.

caption For Dana White, the show must go on. source Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

One person who won’t be working at the prospective show is long-time UFC pay-per-view commentator Joe Rogan.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said he didn’t know how the UFC is going to be able to go ahead with UFC 249.

“They’re talking about doing it in a place with less than 10 people, just an open arena … I guess someone’s gonna commentate it [but] it’s not gonna be me, and they’re gonna be duking it out in an empty place. And they’re gonna try to do that on the 18th.”

Rogan then said they could broadcast the fights in a film studio, an airplane hangar, or an abandoned warehouse. “The UFC could do it,” he said. “Set up some lights, have some crazy high-speed hookup to the internet, let’s party.”

There are health risks

“How are they going to make sure nobody has it?” Rogan asked. “You’re going to have to test everybody. And if someone has it, do you let them fight?

“What if they have it and they’re like Idris Elba and they have no symptoms but they’ve got the corona? What if Khabib has the corona? Or what if Tony has the corona, does Khabib even fight him?”

A delay to the event could be a lengthy one. Nurmagomedov reportedly implored the UFC to book it for mid-April so he could then have time off to observe Ramadan.

ESPN reported that White is “obsessed” with not postponing the show because even a one week delay would make Nurmagomedov unavailable for competition “for several months.”

“I don’t fight during Ramadan and right after Ramadan,” Nurmagomedov told the broadcaster, with ESPN then saying that the earliest the Russian wrestler might return to the Octagon could be September.

Should the April show be canceled, with Nurmagomedov not returning until later in the year, there is no guarantee he even returns against Ferguson.

caption White wants Conor McGregor to fight Nurmagomedov. source Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

‘This fight is so cursed!’

The April bout is the fifth time the UFC has attempted to make the Nurmagomedov and Ferguson fight work, having previously seen the bout fail because of injuries and weight-making issues in the last five years.

Now a pandemic means it might fail a fifth – and potentially, final – time.

If the UFC was put on pause, White may revert to wanting to book Conor McGregor against Nurmagomedov, a fight he had openly pushed for within an hour of the Irishman annihilating Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas earlier in the year.

White even said a McGregor and Nurmagomedov lightweight title fight would be the biggest bout in combat sports history.

“This fight is so cursed!” Rogan said. “This is how Dana feels. This is why Dana’s trying so hard to make it happen even if there’s only 10 people in the room.”

