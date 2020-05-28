Khloe Kardashian claps back after being accused of seemingly ignoring social distancing rules by throwing Scott Disick a birthday party

caption Khloe Kardashian attends an Armenian Institute event on November 19, 2019. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA

Khloe Kardashian responded to criticism that she and her family ignored social distancing efforts while celebrating Scott Disick’s 37th birthday on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old reality star posted an Instagram photo from the gathering on Wednesday.

People pointed out that they weren’t wearing masks or maintaining space between them even though they haven’t been quarantined together.

She responded to the backlash in the comments, defending herself and her family.

“We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us… It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA,” Kardashian wrote.

The 35-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared several Instagram photos of herself and Disick at the party on Wednesday. They appeared to be at someone’s home, and the photos were all taken outside, which lowers the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Noticing that Disick and Khloe – along with attendees Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster – were touching and opted against wearing masks, Khloe’s followers immediately criticized the family for appearing to brush off social distancing efforts.

According to Daily Mail, the Good American founder responded to the backlash in the comments and wrote, “We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us…. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

She continued, “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out phase two of his plan to reopen the state after the shutdown on May 8, meaning there is a gradual loosening of stay-at-home orders.

While at the gathering, Khloe made a point to show that she had the rules in mind and posted a picture of her daughter True on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Stay safe! Stay smart! Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum, Keep your distance.”

Disick’s birthday celebration isn’t the first time that Khloe has been targeted for her behavior during the pandemic.

The reality star sparked outrage in early May after she TP’ed Kourtney’s home as part of a prank – wasting toilet paper amidst a nationwide shortage.

While showing off the aftermath of Khloe’s antics on her Instagram story, Kourtney called the jest “genius.” Others, however, said the prank was “tone-deaf,” “obnoxious,” and “selfish” to pull in a time when many people have had a hard time getting their hands on toilet paper rolls.