Fans have been speculating that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again with Tristan Thompson’s baby. Now, the reality star is fighting back.

Khloe Kardashian shut down speculations that she and her ex Tristan Thompson are having another child in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The reality star, 35, and the NBA player, 29, share a 2-year-old daughter named True. However, the couple split in 2019 after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, who, at the time, was a close family friend to the Kardashian-Jenners.

When people began saying that Kardashian was having another child with Thompson after their dramatic breakup, they hurled criticism and insults toward her. In response, she tweeted that she was “disgusted” by the messages she was seeing.

“SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote.

Here’s a breakdown of everything that went down, from the rumor’s beginnings to Kardashian’s response.

People began speculating that Kardashian was pregnant based on comments she made on ‘KUWTK’

In an April episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the reality star revealed that she’d spoken with Thompson about potentially being her sperm donor for another child.

While talking to her sisters, she explained that her reasoning was that freezing embryos – rather than eggs – would allow her to know more information upfront.

Kardashian did put a disclaimer that she and Thompson aren’t together anymore and added that she’d have to sign paperwork that he was exclusively the sperm donor, not the father.

In a later trailer for the upcoming season airing in September, Kardashian’s family members interrogated her about whether or not she’s hooking up with Thompson while they self-isolate together to coparent True.

After Scott Disick posed the question to the group on a Zoom call, Kardashian’s mother, Kris, and her sister, Kim, both guessed that she and Thompson had sexual relations, however the Good American founder denied the claim.

Khloe Kardashian wore a loose robe.

When word spread that Kardashian might be having another child with Thompson, many people tweeted their disapproval and mocked the reality star by calling her a ‘clown’

After the couple broke up in February 2019 due to Thompson’s cheating scandal, the drama between Thompson, Kardashian, and Woods dragged on for months. The drama also led Jenner, and the rest of the famous family, to end their friendship with Woods.

Some people were disappointed that Kardashian directed much of her anger toward Woods instead of Thompson, and many of Kardashian’s followers still hold strong opinions about the Cleveland Cavaliers player following the cheating reports.

Woods’ name began trending on the site as many fans voiced outrage over Kardashian seemingly forgiving Thompson while previously trying to “ruin Jordyn’s life” over the scandal.

Khloe Kardashian is such a loser and her whole family needs to publicly apologise to Jordyn!!! That family terrorised the small girl only for Khloe to get pregnant again??? By THIRD TRIMESTER TRISTAN???? Come on man…shes in to deep in the circus — in the wellldi (@KukuuyaKhadijah) May 13, 2020

so y'all r telling me that khloe is pregnant by Tristan after he cheated on her TWICE when she was 9 MONTHS pregnant and after she tried to ruin jordyn's life? i- pic.twitter.com/ZWFaiQVHA0 — random things (@imboreddaf) May 13, 2020

Wait…Khloe Kardashian the same woman who tried to turn everyone against Jordyn Woods is pregnant by the same cheating ass Tristan!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/ykwZA9WTS2 — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) May 13, 2020

Khloe was dragging Jordyn over Tristan just to turn around and drag her ovaries back to him. I can NOT pic.twitter.com/qx9a2Jdm17 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) May 13, 2020

Others mocked Kardashian for seemingly going back to someone who caused her pain in the past.

khloe kardashian to all of tristans cheating pic.twitter.com/T4ogrwjC7y — sabZ (@crauings) May 13, 2020

not khloe being pregnant AGAIN by her cheating baby daddy plsss help me off the floor!!! pic.twitter.com/tJMmGydMvq — y. (@yasturbation) May 13, 2020

if you ever think you’re a clown, just remember Khloe Kardashian exists ???? — cry baby (@golfwangmami) May 13, 2020

If my friends pulled a Khloé Kardashian I’d just smile, be happy for them and help plan the baby shower because being a full time clown at the circus is what’s going to buy the baby pampers and whatever the baby needs. Secure the bag sis ❤️ — ilyyoko ???? (@thatokekana_) May 13, 2020

Khloe Kardashian finding out she’s having another kid with Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/kifStYkMpG — . (@mlchellnman) May 13, 2020

In response, Kardashian fired back with a series of tweets reprimanding the ‘hurtful/despicable’ comments about her

On Wednesday afternoon, she addressed speculations that she was pregnant on Twitter. Kardashian began by saying that she’s rarely used social media lately but felt the need to reply to the “sick and hurtful things people say.”

“I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote, adding that she was seeing “hurtful/despicable stories and tweets” about a false claim.

“And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” Kardashian wrote.

In her third tweet, the reality star asked people to “focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

After reading Kardashian’s response, people criticized her for lashing out about the speculation when she talked about creating embryos with Thompson on ‘KUWTK’

While many people replied to Kardashian’s tweets with uplifting messages, others took issue with her reaction.

I don’t understand, Khloe is acting like the rumor is so absurd YET on the show she literally said she wanted him to be the sperm donor of her next child and he agreed. pic.twitter.com/2vBPbqu4AA — Sunshine ✨ (@Itx_Sammie) May 13, 2020

Your whole life is literally a tv show don’t get upset when people talk about it unless you wanna go the way of your bro. — Sean (@_u_s_c) May 13, 2020

When you share your whole life with the world for a profit then yeah – people are going to guess things about your life. Comes with the position you’ve put yourself in. — ???????????????????? ???? (@HeavenUnaware) May 13, 2020

You are on a reality show. You put it out there. Now you’re saying leave me alone? — sandismall (@SmallSandi) May 13, 2020

@khloekardashian we know about your uterus cause you tell us!! We know about about all y’all’s damn uterus. Hell, we’ve seen babies pulled right out of u and ur sisters hello kitty’s on tv!! Quit displaying ur business if u don’t want us talking about it. WEIRDO!!! — Spoken Truth (@TalkSpeakTruth) May 13, 2020

Did you forget you chose to be on a reality show? — Shelley Smith (@mrssmith100408) May 13, 2020

A representative for Kardashian didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.