An 8-year-old’s journal entry is trending after he said homeschooling with his mom was ‘not going good’

People around the world are on lockdown or social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and with many schools in the US now closed, some parents are homeschooling their children for the first time.

But Candice Hunter Kennedy’s eight-year-old son, Ben, was not impressed with mom’s efforts and critiqued the experience in a journal entry.

Kennedy, who lives in Kentucky, US, has been juggling the homework of her children who are in 7th, 5th, and 2nd grade, while her husband has to leave the house for work, according to Buzzfeed.

Speaking to Insider, Kennedy said: “The first day was overwhelming to say the least! They were all simultaneously hurling questions at me that I didn’t have answers for yet.”

Even though the family eventually got the hang of things, on Thursday, March 19, Kennedy checked Ben’s journal entry assignments and read a paragraph that made her burst out laughing.

What she found was son Ben’s assessment of his first day of homeschooling, which she then posted on Facebook and has since been shared 302,000 times at the time of writing.

Kennedy’s Facebook caption read: “Y’all I’m dying!!! This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first ‘homed school’ day. That last sentence. #WVNTI #imgettinthehangofitnow #maybe #kidsseeeverything #8yearoldcalledmeout.”

caption Kennedy’s son Ben wrote that homeschooling was “not going good.” source Candice Hunter Kennedy

Ben’s journal entry that day said: “It is not going good. My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out, and I’m telling you, it is not going good.”

Kennedy was a stay-at-home mom for 11 years previously, so she was used to being around kids all day and getting them to learn, however, the hours at her current part-time job working in a bakery have now been cut right down.

She told Insider the biggest challenge of homeschooling so far has been staying organized with her three kids’ assignments.

caption Ben’s mom told Insider he thinks the attention he’s getting from his journal entry is very cool. source Candice Hunter Kennedy

But trending across the internet and providing a moment of lightheartedness during the pandemic will surely be one treasured memory for the Kennedy family.

“Ben thinks this is all very cool!” Kennedy told Insider of her son’s reaction.

As for the rest of her children coping with being homeschooled, she said: “They have not complained so far about homeschooling, but my daughter misses her friends a lot!”