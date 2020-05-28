Kiddie pools are the new Instagram status symbol and are being resold on Ebay for over 300% their original value

caption “Designer” kiddie pools are the hottest new way to cool off. source MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Instagram influencers have launched a new, socially distant summer trend: inflatable pools.

Inflatable and aboveground pools are sold out at Home Depot and are in low stock at Amazon and Walmart.

Meanwhile, Ebay vendors have been selling sold-out pools for around three times their original price.

However, those desperate for a backyard dip this summer need not despair: there are a few options left for the not-so-picky and the deep-pocketed, and BI’s Reviews team also has some recommendations.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The sun waits for no pandemic.

Since you can’t stay six feet away from the heat, people are embracing a new, socially distant way to cool off as summer approaches: inflatable and aboveground pools.

On Instagram, influencers welcome the advent of summer by reclining in brightly patterned “designer” kiddie pools. Atlanta-based influencer Anna Lizana touted her new Minnidip pool in a recent post. Minnidip, a direct-to-consumer inflatable pool and ball pit brand, is currently sold out of all its pools.

London-based Canadian influencer Amber Desilets, otherwise known as the Pink Millennial, included a teal, white, and pastel-pink kiddie pool in a post teasing her backyard party tips.

Unfortunately, it may be slim pickings for those just starting to look for an inflatable pool for the summer. Amazon’s selection is limited. Many of Walmart’s options are sold out or nearly sold out. Home Depot is currently completely out of stock of all its aboveground pools.

Ebay, however, has become home to a flourishing resale market for aboveground pools. One Intex brand pool set, which last sold on Walmart for $370, is being resold on Ebay for as little as $1000 and as much as $1500. The listings for the $1000 Intex asks in red letters, “IS YOUR PUBLIC POOL GOING TO OPEN?” And for those looking for something smaller and more inflatable, a Bestway pool previously for sale at Walmart for $31.56 is being resold on Ebay for $95.

So what’s left for those with hot homes and tight budgets? Well, this Intex kiddie pool is available on both Amazon and Walmart for around $37. It’s highly rated, and one reviewer was especially pleased with its durability even with highly unconventional use. Or, you could check out Business Insider’s Reviews team’s recommendations.

Otherwise, you can live vicariously through the never-ending pool party that is Instagram.