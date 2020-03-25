This Cinderella-themed dollhouse has 4 stories, a spiral staircase, and plenty of accessories to immerse my daughter in play — but you’ll have to buy your own dolls to fill the castle

caption My daughter loves playing with this Disney Princess-themed dollhouse. source Alicia Betz/Business Insider

You know a toy is a good find when your child plays with it every single day, and my daughter does exactly that with the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse.

The dollhouse has four stories, five rooms, a balcony, and two spiral staircases.

Even though it’s Cinderella-themed, the branding isn’t too specific, so your children will have no problem playing with other dolls or characters in the castle.

This wooden dollhouse includes 12 furniture accessories, including Cinderella’s glass slipper on a padded footrest.

In order to keep my daughter mentally stimulated but not overwhelmed, I keep all of her toys on a rotation so she doesn’t have too many out at once, and she’s not seeing the same ones all the time. But some of her toys are too big to rotate out, so they sit in our living room day after day – oh, how I wish for a playroom. I know a toy is good when my daughter returns to play with it time and again, not growing bored with it after a day or two of play.

Ever since KidKraft sent us the Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse to test, it is one of those toys she plays with almost every single day, despite the fact that it never leaves its place in the corner of our living room. She is always finding new, creative ways to include it in her play. Of all the toys to take up permanent residence in our living room, I’m glad this is one of them because it’s beautiful to look at, too.

The Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse is truly magical

The dollhouse has five rooms, a balcony, four stories, two spiral staircases, and a hidden clock tower.

The Cinderella dollhouse is beautifully designed and has a very sturdy wooden construction. The house is comprised of five rooms, a balcony, four stories, two spiral staircases, and even includes a hidden clock tower.

Each room in the castle depicts a scene from “Cinderella.” I love all of the small details, from the pumpkins on the balcony to the pictures of Gus the mouse and Lucifer the cat. Even with those elegant Cinderella details, I still think the castle is generic enough that it could pass for any castle. If your kids love Elsa, Belle, or Tiana or any other princess, I don’t think they’ll be disappointed with this castle.

Dimensions and features

The wall-mounted dollhouse is large and sturdy.

This is a rather large dollhouse at 58.75 inches tall, 38 inches wide, and 15.25 inches deep. The reason it never leaves our living room is both due to its size and the fact that it is mounted to the wall. Because it’s so big, KidKraft includes a full kit to mount it to a wall. My daughter can play with the dollhouse without me worrying it will fall over on her.

The castle also comes with everything you need to assemble it. It took us approximately two hours, which is exactly what the manufacturer suggests. As we’ve tested many dollhouses, we have some experience putting them together. It may take you a bit longer to assemble.

This grand castle allows children to escape the real world to become whoever they want to be, if only for a little while, just as Cinderella finds ways to escape her own reality. Some kids struggle with independent and creative play. This castle helps those kids because it has a theme and scenes depicted on each wall, sparking their imagination. Growing up, I had a dollhouse, but nothing as grand as this castle that is about twice as tall as my daughter. I can imagine being a kid looking up at this beautiful castle and being excited to play out different scenes.

The 12 pieces of furniture included with the castle are adorable and functional. My daughter’s favorites are the bed and the stove. My favorite is the glass slipper that sits on a padded footrest. Some users have complained about the accessories, calling them poor quality. This has not been my impression. Sometimes the base of the bathtub falls off, but that is the only issue we’ve had with the accessories.

The only major con

Unfortunately, the dolls aren't included, so you have to buy them separately.

The castle does not come with dolls, so you’ll have to buy your own princess dolls to fill the castle, or use any doll up to 12 inches, which includes Barbies, Disney princess dolls, and similar dolls.

The bottom line

KidKraft designed the dollhouse with impressive attention to detail.

The Cinderella Royal Dream Dollhouse is one of the most beautiful dollhouses I’ve seen, so much so that I don’t mind that it has found its home in our living room. The castle is big and should be mounted to the wall for safety. If you’re looking for a smaller dollhouse that saves some space and money, check out Elsa’s Ice Palace or the Melissa and Doug Fold and Go Dollhouse.

Despite this dollhouse’s high price, it’s big enough for a few children to play with at once, and it’s so well made that it will be a staple in your home for years. This house is one of my daughter’s favorite toys, and of the 10 dollhouses I’ve tested, it’s one of my favorites, too.

Pros: Beautiful design and accessories; tall and spacious; fun features like a clock tower, spiral staircases, and a glass slipper

Cons: Dolls not included