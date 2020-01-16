Kim Kardashian showed off 5 new fridges a week after her wild home tour, including one just for bottles of water

caption Kim Kardashian West has a fridge just for water bottles. source Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has shown off even more fridges in her house, this time revealing an extra five – including one purely dedicated to bottled water.

The reality star gave fans an extended tour of her home during an Instagram story on Wednesday after showing her immaculately organized kitchen last week.

“Did I mention guys I also have a fridge in my gym? It’s only water though, I’m warning you, but I do have a fridge in the gym,” she said in the latest video, walking up to the huge stainless steel appliance.

Wearing workout gear, Kardashian West opened up the sleek fridge to reveal dozens of refrigerated bottles of the popular Norwegian water brand Voss and the Canadian Flow.

But her fridge tour didn’t stop there. The 39-year-old mom of four then went back to her kitchen where she proceeded to uncover another four.

“Oh and I also forgot to mention last time, these are fridges guys, so for sure another four fridge alert,” Kardashian West said, pulling out hidden fridges within kitchen drawers.

These were also filled to the brim with bottled water, but also Honest juice boxes and Horizon organic milk.

The revelation comes after Kardashian West shared her huge kitchen in an Instagram story on Wednesday after a photo of her posing in front of a bizarrely empty refrigerator confused fans earlier in the week.

“Since the inside of my fridge is so baffling … I’m gonna give you guys a tour of my fridge,” she said before showing her well-stocked kitchen.

