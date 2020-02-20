Self-professed vegan Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West got KFC in Paris — and Kanye apparently wouldn’t let Kim order fries

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West got KFC while they were in Paris. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West, a self-proclaimed follower of a plant-based diet, got KFC with her husband Kanye West while the two were in Paris together, according to a video posted on the reality star’s Instagram page.

The couple ordered at a kiosk at a Paris outpost of the fried chicken chain, with Kardashian West appearing to select chicken nuggets for her order.

But before she could complete her order by adding on some fries, she was pulled away by West – even after she told him to wait.

On Twitter, fans were confused over Kardashian West’s choice of food, since she’d previously said she’s a vegan and only eats plant-based.

Other photos from Kardashian West’s post show the couple in a Jean Paul Gaultier store following their KFC run. While Kardashian West took selfies and posed on props in the store, West sat on a bench and calmly enjoyed his fried chicken bucket.

On Twitter, fans were confused about the couple’s choice of food, since Kardashian West has said in the past that she and her family follow a mostly plant-based diet.

Others were more concerned about the pair’s choice of chicken.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West’s fast-food choices have caused a stir online. After a McDonald’s ad featuring the reality star’s supposed order (an apple pie, vanilla shake, McDouble, fries, McNuggets, and honey for dipping) went live, fans took part in a major debate over Kardashian West’s preferred method of dunking her nuggets in honey.