Watch Kim Kardashian squeeze into the head-to-toe latex outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week

caption Kim Kardashian West during Paris Fashion Week. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

In a teaser clip from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West was filmed trying to squeeze into a caramel latex outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian wore similar head-to-toe latex outfits fresh off the runway from Balmain’s fall 2020 show.

The sisters wore the looks to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service, which took place during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were photographed wearing similar outfits during Paris Fashion Week in March, and many fans may have wondered how the sisters got into their head-to-toe latex outfits.

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian wore latex outfits from Balmain’s fall 2020 collection. source Pierre Suu/Contributor/Getty Images

The sisters wore the outfits to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris, and they were photographed at Balenciaga’s show later that day wearing the same looks.

caption Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kanye West attended Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show together. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

In a teaser clip for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which premieres on Thursday at 8 p.m. on E!, viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at how Kardashian West managed to get dressed in her skin-tight look, which was fresh off the runway from Balmain’s fall 2020 show.

“Who goes to church in latex?” Kourtney says in the clip, to which Kim responds, “We do!”

While Kardashian West’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, was forcing the latex leggings on, the SKIMS founder joked about a possible injury related to getting dressed in the outfit.

“I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder,” she said. “This is f—ing fashion week!”

After getting the leggings on, Kardashian West realized that she still had to put on the matching latex jacket with built-in gloves as sleeves.

“This is me as a housewife washing dishes with gloves,” she said as she put the jacket on.

The struggle to get dressed in her Balmain outfit didn’t stop Kardashian West from wearing two other latex looks during Paris Fashion Week

The second outfit, which she shared photos of on her Instagram, featured a burgundy jacket designed with accentuated shoulder pads.

Kardashian West’s third outfit was a pink latex ensemble that looked identical to the caramel one she wore earlier that day. She paired it with a yellow-gold “Kimye” necklace and season eight Yeezy thong sandals.

caption Kim Kardashian West was photographed wearing a pink latex look in March. source Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has sacrificed comfort in the name of fashion

The beauty mogul also documented her process of getting dressed in the now-famous, skin-tight Thierry Mugler dress that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. Kardashian West paired her custom minidress covered in white crystals with Yeezy shoes.

“I have anxiety with how tight this is. I can’t breathe,” she said in a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip that shows her getting dressed in the Mugler outfit.

Read more: