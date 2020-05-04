Kim Kardashian tweeted that Tom Hanks was her favorite actor — and Seth Rogen is upset

caption Seth Rogen responded to Kim Kardashian’s tweet Sunday. source E!/ TriStar Pictures/REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kim Kardashian West tweeted that Tom Hanks was her favorite actor after watching “You’ve Got Mail.”

That apparently hurt Seth Rogen’s feelings, however, as he jokingly tweeted back “ouch.”

Kardashian West then told her followers that she was going to watch “Sleepless in Seattle” for “the millionth time.”

Kardashian West tweeted: “Meg Ryan is so cute! I love their movies together!”

Kim Kardashian West spent an afternoon watching classic ’90s rom-coms, and she came to the conclusion that Tom Hanks was probably her favorite actor.

After watching “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle,” Kardashian West tweeted:

Tom Hanks is probably my favorite actor. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2020

Seth Rogen’s feelings were apparently hurt, however, as he jokingly replied to her tweet with just one word:

Ouch. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 3, 2020

Kardashian West first tweeted that she was watching “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Hanks and Meg Ryan, which came out in 1998.

Just watched You’ve Got Mail. Such a cute movie OMG. Who knew Dave Chapelle was in it!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2020

Kardashian West then asked her followers what romantic comedy she should watch next, to which she received plenty of suggestions including “Maid in Manhattan,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and “Ratatouille.”

After tweeting that Hanks was her favorite actor, she eventually decided on watching “Sleepless in Seattle” for the “millionth time,” another classic Hanks and Ryan rom-com.

Gonna watch Sleepless In Seattle for the millionth time!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2020

Kardashian West also tweeted some love for Ryan, too, telling her 64.6 million followers that she loved Hanks and Ryan’s movies together.